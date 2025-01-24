ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона активных боев=Zone of active fighting.

In Toretsk, the Russian Armed Forces control the waste heaps of mines No. 12 (red dot) and Fomikha (blue dot) in the north of the city, taking physical control of the entrance from Konstantinovka. Positions in the area of ​​these waste heaps and on them allow us to keep the road from Konstantinovka to the Toretskaya mine, which runs through the fields north of the city, under fire control (and the waste heap of the Fomikha mine also provides control over the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Aleksandro-Shultino side through Dyleevka). Our units are also advancing into the settlement of Krymskoe, conducting assault operations from several directions at once. As a result of the increase in the control zone in the immediate vicinity of the Toretskaya mine (orange dot), the opportunity to accumulate forces and assets for assault operations in the direction of the mine itself increases.



The Russian Aerospace Forces are actively operating in the area. Recently, the number of attacks on enemy positions north of the city has increased significantly, which probably means preparations for the advance of our army in the direction of Konstantinovka after the liberation of Toretsk.

ЛБС 16.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 16th, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

In the north of the Pokrovsk section, the Russian Armed Forces continue to form a support area for physically cutting off the H32 highway (Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka). Simultaneously with the ongoing cleanup of the enemy in the settlement of Baranovka, Russian fighters reached the settlement of Zelenoe Pole, and to the west approached the settlement of Vodyanoe 2 (Vodyane Druhe). In the future, this creates a threat to the AFU of an exit of our forces along the gullies from these settlements to the settlement of Tarasovka. To ensure access to the settlement of Malinovka, pressure is continued on the settlement of Elizavetovka and on the territory of a farm located near the road junction on the H32 highway.

ЛБС 15.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 15th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of activity.

On the left flank of the Pokrovsk section, Russian armed forces occupied the territory of a ventilation shaft west of the settlement of Kotlino (Kotlyne), moving ever closer to the Pokrovskaya mine, located north of the settlement of Udachnoe. Intense clashes continue in the latter. Our units are conducting assault operations both on the territory of the settlement itself and advancing along the road along its southern outskirts.



The Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced the liberation of the settlement of Solenoe during the successful offensive operations of the "Center" group of troops.



In the settlement of Uspenovka, despite the active resistance of the enemy and the counter-attacks undertaken by them, our soldiers are gradually pushing through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The fighting is taking place in the center of the settlement. North of Uspenovka on the right (northern) bank of the Solena River, the Russian Armed Forces have improved their positions, which makes it possible not only to increase pressure in the direction of the settlement of Novoandreevka, but also to put pressure on the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Uspenovka from the north, and not only from the east.



According to operational data, Russian units managed to advance to the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka, reaching it from the southeast along the ravine.



Having previously advanced from the area of ​​the settlement of Yasenevoe south of Novoandreevka to the outskirts of the settlement Sribnoe, we began an assault on Novoandreevka, entering it from the south. Our soldiers are already in control of half of the settlement. Fighting is ongoing.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

South of the settlement Yasenevoe, the pocket between it and the settlement Slavyanka has been eliminated. Our troops have approached the road to Andreevka here. A configuration is gradually being built to put pressure on the enemy's defense area in Andreevka from the north. Pressure on it from the east does not cease, where, despite the enemy's attempts to counterattack, our soldiers have finally consolidated their positions in the former enemy strongholds between the settlements Petrovpavlovka and Shevchenko.

ЛБС 20.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 20th, 2025. Участок Продвижения=Area of Advancement.

In Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka), the situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is approaching critical. Our troops have approached the settlement closely from the south, striking the enemy in the southern part of the village. At the same time, having advanced in the central part (between the Shaitanka and Kashlagach rivers), they practically cut off the possibility of exiting from the southern part via the only remaining crossing over the river. The enemy has already been asked to lay down their arms. Holding the central part of Velikaya Novosyolka by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for any length of time is not even considered by the enemy themselves.

