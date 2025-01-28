ЛБС 10.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.25=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Участок Продвижения=Area of Advancement.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that as a result of decisive actions by units of the Zapad group of forces, the settlement of Dvurechnaya (Dvorichna) has been liberated. The capture of this settlement has further strengthened our bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskol. Expanding the bridgehead along the river provides more opportunities for establishing crossings and saturating it with equipment for further offensive actions.



South of Dvurechnaya, our forces continue to press in the direction of Doroshevka. There are reports that in the area of ​​Zapadnoe, they managed to get beyond the P79 highway. West of Doroshevka is the settlement of Monachinovka, which is very important from a logistical point of view, where two supply routes for the Ukrainian Armed Forces converge.



The advance in the area of ​​Zapadnoe also plays a role in the formation of a support area for the subsequent exit to the dominant height north of Kupyansk, located in the area of ​​Kandrashevka (Kindrashivka).

ЛБС 02.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 2nd, 2025. Продвижение, Зона активности=Advance/Zone of Activity. (The opposing forces are in different layers, like a layer cake, with alternating layers of control.)

Fighting continues in Chasov Yar in the northwest of the city. At the same time, our troops are moving ever further south to the Dneprovsky pond area, building up forces effectively in the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units that have dug in near the high-rise buildings. In the high-rise buildings themselves, our troops are gradually advancing in their southern quarters and have begun active combat operations in the high-rise buildings west of the refractory plant. Reports have begun to appear that the enemy has begun to leave the quarters in small groups, leaving the main forces there for now to hold back our troops for at least some time. Even the enemy does not see any possibility of holding on to the city.



The forest area in the southwest of the Novy microdistrict is also gradually being cleared of the enemy. Having previously secured a foothold in the territory of a children's camp, our assault groups have advanced further west and taken control of the so-called "Bunker." This is a fortified structure with helicopter pads located nearby, which has housed the Ukrainian Armed Forces command post since the ATO (Anti-Terrorist Operation). Fighting has also intensified in the south of the area. Our units are pressing in the direction of the settlement of Stupochki.

ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Участок Активности=Area of Activity.

In Toretsk, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing towards the settlement of Krymskoe, which has almost completely come under our control. Increasingly active clashes are taking place on the territory of the Toretskaya mine. The actions of Russian forces are aimed not only at the industrial site, but advance groups have already begun to enter the waste heaps of this mine. It is reported that almost the entire city is under the control of our troops. There are separate pockets of resistance, located mainly on the northern outskirts of the city.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

