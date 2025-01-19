ЛБС 01.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.25=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of activity.

In the Liman direction, the Russian Armed Forces are expanding the control zone north of Makeevka, taking up positions on the heights.



Offensive actions are also continuing in the Ivanovka area, where our units have advanced further toward the settlement of Kolodezi (Kolodyazi), having secured a position on the heights in front of it. Combat operations are already taking place at a distance of about a kilometer from the settlement.

ЛБС 02.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 2nd, 2025. Участок Продвижения=Area of advancement.

In Chasovy Yar, after the enemy lost the refractory plant, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense began to sag at double the speed. Russian troops advanced in the north of the city, where they took control of part of the Novoseverny microdistrict during the fighting. Here, the clashes are approaching the western outskirts of Chasovy Yar. There are also battles in the southern part of the high-rise district, which is being attacked both from the refractory plant area and from the north. Our forces are attacking the enemy from several directions at once, identifying weak spots in the defense and striking at the supply routes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison.

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона активных боев=Zone of active fighting.

In Toretsk, Russian fighters took complete control of the Khimkolonka microdistrict, clearing its western outskirts. During the fighting on the territory of the Toretskaya mine (Шахта Торецкая), the enemy was driven out of administrative buildings and adjacent structures. The pressure on Krymskoe has also increased. Assault operations are also taking place from the southeast. Our military is probably trying to reach the northern part of the Toretskaya mine here, stretching the enemy's forces and approaching the supply routes.



There is also progress west of Toretsk in the area between the city and Nelepovka.



On the (Ukrainian) right flank, Russian forces are pushing through the enemy's defenses, attacking the central part of Shcherbinovka and advancing into Novospasskoe. In the latter, our forward positions are already in the center of the settlement. It is also extremely important to push back the enemy in the Toretsk area to ensure the security of Gorlovka, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to attack with both artillery and drones.

ЛБС 16.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 16th, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

In the Pokrovsk area, Russian army units liberated the settlement of Vozdvizhenka (Vozdvyzhenka). This was officially announced by the Russian Defense Ministry. The battle for the settlement of Baranovka continues, as well as the formation of a bridgehead along the T-0504 highway (Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka (Kostyantynivka) to accumulate forces here for further offensive actions.

ЛБС 15.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 15th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of activity.

On the (Russian) left flank of the Pokrovsk section, the Russian armed forces drove the enemy out of the settlement of Kotlino (Kotlyne). Retreating from the territory of the mine next to it (mine No. 2, Шахтоуправление Покровское*, Mine Administration Pokrovsk), the Ukrainian Armed Forces blew up its buildings and shafts. Russian units from the Kotlino area are conducting offensive operations in the northern direction (towards the settlement of Grishino (Hryshyne)) in order to cut off the Pavlograd-Pokrovsk road (E50). Moreover, our soldiers are already beginning to establish fire control on this route.



In the village of Udachnoe, high-intensity battles are underway. Units of the Russian Armed Forces are confidently advancing toward the center of the village.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

The offensive in the south of the Pokrovsky sector is not stopping either. The pressure on Novoandreevka is increasing, in the area of ​​which Russian fighters have advanced along the ravine south of the settlement. The forest belts northeast of the settlement of Slavyanka have come under our control. Here, units of the Russian army are gradually taking up positions to subsequently put pressure on Andreevka from the north. Our military also improved their positions on the northern bank of the Sukhie Yaly River west of the settlement of Yantarnoe.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

On the right flank (Ukrainian) of the Donetsk direction (Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) section), the assault on Velikaya Novosyolka began. Our troops advanced from Novy Komar and secured a position in the northeast of the settlement. The enemy was forced to retreat beyond the Kaslagach River. Attacks on the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Velikaya Novosyolka are taking place simultaneously from three directions: from Vremevka (west), Novy Komar (north), and Zolotaya Niva (south). And the enemy's position continues to deteriorate with each passing hour.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

