ЛБС 02.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 2nd, 2025. Участок Продвижения=Area of advancement.

In Chasov Yar, the Russian armed forces have cleared the territory of the refractory plant (Завод Огнеупоров*), the largest fortified area in the city. The enemy holds five-story buildings to the west of it, for which fighting has already begun. Another serious fortified area of ​​the enemy in this area is located in a forest area adjacent to the southern and western outskirts of the Novy microdistrict. Fighting is also underway for this forest. Our units are attacking both deep into the forest area and in the direction of the Shevchenko (Шевченко) microdistrict to reach the Ukrainian Armed Forces' line of communication.

ЛБС 16.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 16th, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

In the north of the Pokrovsk area, fighting continues for the settlement of Baranovka. Attacks are underway from the Vozdvizhenka area and to the west of Baranovka. Our troops are improving their positions and building a bridgehead for building up forces and subsequently reaching the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway on a wide area.

ЛБС 15.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 15th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of activity.

In the west of the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced to the settlement of Zverevo (Zvirove) and to the west of it. We have firmly established ourselves in Kotlino (Kotlyne), where we have taken control of the territory of Mine No. 2 of the Pokrovsk Mine Administration.



In the settlement of Udachnoe, our fighters are expanding control in the east of the village, advancing into the development.



We have also expanded the control zone in the area of ​​the settlement of Yasenevoe, where we have driven the enemy out of the territory of a farm in the northwest of the settlement. Having improved our position here, our units have increased the pressure on Novoandreevka. South of Yasenevoe, we have reached the ravine along forest belts and have advanced along it, thus forming a circle around Novoandreevka.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, units of the "Center" group of forces have liberated the settlement of Slavyanka. This was officially announced by the Russian Defense Ministry.



In the Kurakhovsky pocket, our troops have advanced north of the settling ponds and have reached the settlement of Dachnoe from the southeast. Assault groups are trying to gain a foothold in houses on the outskirts of the village.



In the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) area, assault units of the motorized rifle regiment of the 127th motorized rifle division of the 5th army of the "Vostok" group of forces have liberated the settlement of Vremevka. Our soldiers have installed flags in front of the bridge over the Mokrye Yaly River. Thus, the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison in the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka is physically surrounded, since all ground communication routes have been cut off, and a narrow corridor in the form of a forest belt in the northwest is under tight fire control.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand.

If you have trouble viewing the maps on Substack then you can try our other resources:

X

Telegram