Part 1: The Russian Armed Forces have strengthened their position on the right bank of the Oskol

ЛБС 10.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Участок продвижения=Area of advancement.

In the Kupyansk direction, in the Dvurechnaya (Dvorichna) area, the Russian Armed Forces have taken full control of the forested zone, where they had previously begun to build a bridgehead on the western bank of the Oskol, and they have reached the Dvurechnaya-Kupyansk road, which runs along the heights. Having expanded the control zone to the south and southwest during the fighting, they have approached the settlement of Zapadnoye. Also, having crossed the Oskol to the south of the existing bridgehead, the Russian armed forces liberated Kalinovo (Kalynove), forming another bridgehead. Continuing the offensive, the Russian Armed Forces connected these two bridgeheads, strengthening their position on the right bank of the Oskol. Active clashes are underway in the area.



The advance to the heights in the area of ​​the settlement of Zapadnoye pushes back the enemy positions from which they carry out artillery strikes on the Russian forces in Dvurechnaya.

ЛБС 02.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 2nd, 2025. Участок продвижения=Area of advancement.

In Chasov Yar, Russian forces completely liberated the Severny microdistrict and the territory of the former workshop No. 4 of the refractory plant (Завод огнеупоров*=refractory plant), gaining a foothold there.



We are consolidating our positions in the Desyaty microdistrict (within the area colored in red in the northern part of Chasov Yar, the former workshop No. 4 as well as the Severny microdistrict is also in this area) - our units are gradually moving west in the northern part of the city, strengthening their position there and creating a more advantageous configuration for further movement south to the high-rise area.



At the same time, the movement from the area of ​​the railway station, which is already under the control of our soldiers, in the direction of the large pond (Dneprovsky Reservoir, or ставок Днепровский*, the water just south of the area colored in red), will hit hard at the enemy’s supply routes in the central part of the city.



Considering that the enemy was driven out of the refractory plant, our units gained the commanding heights. At the refractory plant itself, we control most of its territory. The fighting is for the buildings (or rather, for what's left of them) in the western part of the plant's territory.

ЛБС 17.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 17th, 2024. ЛБС 02.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 2nd, 2025. Участок продвижения=Area of advancement.

The fighting has also intensified northeast of Chasov Yar. Active clashes are taking place in the area of ​​Kalinovka (Kalinina), Grigorovka (Hryhorivka), and Orekhovo-Vasilyevka. Russian units entered the latter several days ago, having consolidated almost half of the settlement and the forest belts to the southeast of it.

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона активных боев=Zone of active fighting.

Attempts to consolidate in the center of Shcherbinovka continue in the Toretsk sector. Attacks have begun in the direction of the settlement of Petrovka (Novospasskoye). In Toretsk itself, the liberation of the city from the enemy is entering its final phase. Most of its territory is under Russian control.



There are still active military operations in the west and southwest of Zabalka. The Central mine (Шахта Центральная*) and its eastern and northern (the highest) waste heaps are under our stable control. There are battles for full control of the western waste heap. North of the Central mine, our units control everything practically to the northwestern outskirts of the city. The enemy was also driven out of the waste heap of mine No. 10 (Террикон Шахты* No. 10). In the north, the fighting has reached the waste heaps of mines No. 12 and Fomikha (these are where the red arrows north of Террикон Шахты* No. 10 are pointing, the names are not visible on the map). Here, the enemy holds only them and, relying on positions on these waste heaps, a small part of the residential area.



Also, the Toretskaya mine (Шахта Торецкая, just west of Krymsko, and just east of Fomikha) is still in the enemy's hands, but active military operations are already taking place close to its territory. Attacks are being carried out in the direction of the village of Dachnoe. So far, there are not many of them, but their number is gradually increasing.

Part 2: Attacks on Uspenovka have begun

ЛБС 12.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 12th, 2024. ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.12.2024=Line of Combat Contact December 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона продвижения после предыдущей сводки=The zone of advancement since the previous summary.

In the east of the Pokrovsky section, attacks continue in the direction of Baranovka. They come both from the side of Vozdvizhenka, which is completely under Russian control along with all the farms, and along the ravine from the southeast. Attacks are also being launched from the Vozdvizhenka area in the direction of the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka road. During successful operations, our forces have consolidated their positions on the territory of an enterprise located near the Timofeevka-Highway N32 road northeast of Elizavetovka. Thus, our forces have strengthened their positions for the subsequent physical cutting of this road.



In the settlement of Zelenoye we advanced both from the east and entered it from the west of the railway, forcing the enemy to withdraw its units from the pocket south of the settlement of Zelenoye. All forest belts are under the control of the Russian army there, and the pocket that existed there earlier is completely closed. Pressure on the settlement from three sides allowed us to establish our control there. Russian forces are now carrying out a final clean-up.



The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of the village of Peschanoe. Our forces have already reached the north of it and approached Zverevo (Zvirove), on the outskirts of which they are gaining a foothold.



Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of the village of Shevchenko by the Center group of troops. Carrying out assault operations from the areas of the settlements of Volkovo and Solenoye, Russian units cleared enemy positions in the quarry territory located between Solenoye and Udachny. As a result of the further offensive, the control zone was expanded to the north, and our troops reached the T-0406 highway in the area from Kotlino to Udachny.



In Novovasilyevka, the enemy was driven out of the farms. The northern outskirts of the settlement are being cleared. Attacks on Uspenovka have already begun.



The enemy was also driven out of Novolizavetovka. Attacks are underway on Nadezhdenka (Nadiivka) with artillery support. The settlement of Yasenovoye has also been liberated from the enemy. Stabilization measures (cleansing) are being carried out there.



Our units have advanced in the area between Ukrainka and Slavyanka. In Slavyanka itself, Russian fighters are clearing the western outskirts of the settlement. The line of combat between Slavyanka and Petropavlovka has been flattened. The latter is completely under the control of our fighters.



The Shevchenko settlement was taken under control. In its area, our armed forces cleared one of the largest strongholds, as a result of which our troops

reached Andreevka and began fighting for its eastern outskirts. At the same time, pressure has increased from the Zelenovka region onto Konstantinople (Kostyantynopil), located near Andreevka.



South of the road from Kurakhovo, assault operations are underway against enemy positions located in the forest belt running east of Dachnoe.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of the settlement of Yantarnoye. Its transfer under our control now allows us to reach the rear of enemy units in the Dachnoe area, and also subsequently increase pressure on the settlement of Ulakly, stretching the enemy forces.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) direction, in the area of ​​Novy Komar, Russian units attempted to force the Mokrye Yaly, taking new positions on the eastern bank and improving their position. This also makes it possible to more closely control the supply routes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Velyka Novosyolka.



It is reported that the Russian army has taken the settlement of Neskuchnoe. Attacks are underway on Vremevka both from the southeast and along the road. Northeast of Rivnepol, our forces took a number of strong points in forest belts and flattened the line of combat clashes there. There is an increasingly dense coverage (one can already call it encirclement) of Velikaya Novosyolka.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand.

If you have trouble viewing the maps on Substack then you can try our other resources:

X

Telegram