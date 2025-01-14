ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

In the Liman direction, the Russian armed forces liberated the settlement of Terny, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced.



Attacks continue from the area of ​​the settlement Ivanovka in the direction of the settlement Kolodezi (Kolodyazi). Our troops are breaking through to the heights of the ridge there. Our units are also moving to the heights in the Makeevka (Makiivka) area. To the west of it, Russian fighters have taken control of the forest area south of the road to Grekovka (Hrekivka), displaying a flag on its western outskirts.

ЛБС 12.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 12th, 2024. ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.12.2024=Line of Combat Contact December 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона продвижения после предыдущей сводки=The zone of advancement since the previous summary.

In the Pokrovsk area, active clashes are taking place for physical control of the T-0406 (Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka) highway. Our armored vehicles are already entering this highway. Our zone of control in the Vozdvizhenka (Vozdvyzhenka) area is gradually expanding. Russian units are consolidating their positions and improving their foundation for further offensives on the right flank of the Pokrovskaya agglomeration. In the Lysovka area, the level of military activity remains high. At the same time, attacks have begun from the area of ​​the settlement of Zelenoe in the direction of Novoukrainka, which makes the position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Lysovka fortified area less stable in the long term.



Continuing to form the left flank of the Pokrovsky section, Russian forces have gone beyond the road between Kotlino (Kotlyne) and Udachnoe, having secured a position in the forest belt along the railway. Our advanced groups are conducting combat operations on the outskirts of these settlements, trying to secure a position there. The same is happening on the outskirts of Zverevo (Zvirove). South of the road to Pokrovsk, our military has advanced in a westerly direction, which will undoubtedly increase the pressure on Udachnoe.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

Active military operations for the settlement of Uspenovka began. In the Novoelizavetovka area, pressure on Nadezhdovka (Nadiivka) continues. It is carried out both from the settlement itself and from the north, from the enemy strongholds captured there.



The clearing of the settlement of Yasenovoe continues. At the same time, attacks on the enemy in the direction of Novoandreevka, a small settlement between Yasenovoe and Serebryanoe (Sribne), are already underway from there. Serebryanoe was unable to fit on the map.



In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Russian armed forces are also advancing toward Andreevka. South of the settlement of Slavyanka, our soldiers have driven the enemy out of the forest belt, advancing toward Andreevka by almost another kilometer. The fighting in the Shevchenko area is not abating. Russian units are conducting assault operations from its side for a stronghold on the eastern outskirts of Andreevka. Moreover, during the fighting in this area, our armed forces reached the bank of the Volchya River and began to put pressure on the eastern part of the settlement of Ulakly.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) area, the village of Neskuchnoye was liberated by the fighters of the "Vostok" military group. This was officially announced by the Russian Defense Ministry. Attacks in the direction of Vremevka are intensifying, and at the same time, the position of our troops north of Velikaya Novosyolka is being strengthened. The enemy is increasingly seeing the prospect of encircling its garrison on the territory of this city. After our army occupies the settlement of Vremevka, the only exit over the land for the enemy will be closed (the only remaining water route will be through Mokrye Yaly).

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand.

If you have trouble viewing the maps on Substack then you can try our other resources:

X

Telegram