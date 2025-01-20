ЛБС 10.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.25=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Участок Продвижения=Area of Advancement.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced into the settlement of Dvurechnaya (Dvorichna). In the first ten days of January, Russian forces expanded their control and entered the northern part of the settlement. At the moment, during the fighting, our military has established control over the northeastern part of Dvurechnaya while significantly expanding the combat zone in both the southern and northern parts of the settlement. At the same time, a pocket has formed to the east of Dvurechnaya, which, after our troops are finished clearing, we will have even more opportunities to accumulate forces on the right bank of the Oskol.

ЛБС 01.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.25=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Borovaya (Borova) section of the Kupyansk direction, units of the "West" force group have liberated the settlement of Novoyegorovka (Novoehorovka/Novoiehorivka). The Russian Armed Forces are steadily advancing toward the dominant height of the ridge, located in the area of ​​the settlement of Cherneshchina (Cherneshchyna) (between Stepov and Novosergeevka).

ЛБС 01.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.25=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of activity.

In the Liman direction, our units continue assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Kolodezi (Kolodyazi), having improved their position west of the settlement of Terny. From the area of ​​the settlement of Ivanovka, attacks are being carried out in the direction of the heights and to the northwest along the ravine that runs there.

ЛБС 15.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 15th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of activity.

In the Pokrovsk sector, intense fighting continues in the area of ​​Lysovka, in the direction of Chunishino (Chunyshyne). In the area of ​​the settlement Kotlino (Kotlyne), our troops have occupied the territory of the Kovalikha agricultural firm north of the settlement. High-intensity fighting is also taking place in the settlement of Udachnoe and in the area of ​​Uspenovka, where the enemy is trying to contain our advance in the direction of Novosergeevka (which will expand our control south of Udachnoe and allow us to put pressure on it, and subsequently on the territory of the mine north of it (a large industrial site, including a mine where coking coal was mined and a processing plant located next to it) in a wider area.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

In the settlement of Nadezhdovka (Nadiivka), our units are gradually pressing the enemy, knocking them out of the central part. According to their own reports, the Ukrainian Armed Forces control only one street there. West of the settlement of Slavyanka, Russian fighters have advanced along one of the forest belts for a distance of more than a kilometer. An envelopment of Andreevka is being formed to put pressure on the fortified area built in its area from several directions, which will both help stretch the enemy forces in it and control the supply routes.

(Andreevka=Андреека, the last map)



In the area of ​​the settlement of Shevchenko (Шевченко), our armed forces continue to fight for strongholds points, gradually clearing them and expanding the zone of control. The settlement of Shevchenko itself has completely come under Russian control. The Russian Defense Ministry officially announced its liberation by units of the Center group of forces.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

