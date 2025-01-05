ЛБС 12.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 12th, 2024. ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.12.2024=Line of Combat Contact December 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона продвижения после предыдущей сводки=The zone of advancement since the previous summary.

On the right flank of the Pokrovsk section, the Russian Armed Forces expanded the control zone in the Vozdvizhenka (Vozdvyzhenka) area, pushing back the enemy in the northwest of it, and also clearing the territory of the farm and the strong point on the eastern outskirts near the road. Having taken these positions, our soldiers began moving in the direction of the settlement of Baranovka (Baranivka) along the road. To the east, Russian forces advanced along forest belts in the direction of the settlement of Zelenoe Pole.



West of Vozdvizhenka, our units began assault operations using armored vehicles on the left (northern) bank of the Kazenny Torets River. An attack was launched on Yelizavetovka, during which an enemy tank was destroyed. Our soldiers have not secured a foothold in Yelizavetovka itself, but have occupied the heights to the south of it. A bridgehead is being formed, and forces are being accumulated for further actions north of the river for the subsequent exit to the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka road on a wide section.



High-intensity fighting continues in Lysovka, where our forces managed to take control of the central part of the settlement. Fighting is also underway in the settlement of Zelenoe, control over which is extremely important for the enemy to hold on to the area up to Novopavlovka near Pokrovsk.



There are reports that the 114th Brigade of the Russian Army has liberated the settlement of Petropavlovka and installed a flag in its central part.

In the area of ​​the village of Shevchenko, our soldiers have cleared the territory of a farm in the northwest and are fighting for a large enemy stronghold located next to it, having already partially occupied it.

In Kurakhovo, the Russian armed forces have completely occupied the industrial zone, including the Pipe Plant, which was the last line of defense here. There are still isolated pockets of resistance, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces no longer carry out an organized defense on the territory of Kurakhovo. On the western outskirts of the industrial zone, fighters from the special forces unit of the 346th Special Forces Brigade of the Southern Military District and the 5th Separate Brigade unfurled our tricolor.

South of the Kurakhovsky Mechanical Plant, Russian fighters have completed clearing out the dachas located there. Thus, considering that they also managed to consolidate their position in the forest belt leading to the treatment ponds, south of Kurakhovo, Russian units have aligned the line of combat clashes along these same ponds, reaching the rear of the settlement of Dachnoe.

Ukrainian names in parenthesis *

