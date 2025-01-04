ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat here November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Lugansk People's Republic, units of the "West" group of forces have liberated the settlement of Nadiya as a result of successful offensive actions, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

In the Pokrovsk section of the Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces continued to move in the Vozdvizhenka (Vozdvyzhenka) area. According to operational data, Russian units managed to advance in the direction of the settlement of Baranovka (Baranivka). Our troops are also attacking north of Novooleksandrovsk and North of the Timofeevka (Tymofiivka) area. The Russian Army continues to form the right flank to envelop the Pokrovsk agglomeration. The Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway, due to its proximity to our control zone, is practically no longer used for the movement of Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles in this area.

Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka Highway

South of Mirnograd, the enemy attempted to carry out a counterattack, which our soldiers successfully repelled. We also managed to push back the enemy in the area of ​​Sukhoi Yar and Lysovka. In the latter, our units advanced in its eastern part, shifting the battle zone to the center of the settlement. Fierce fighting is also taking place to the west of Lysovka.



Russian forces are pressing on the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the settlement of Zelenoe from the west, south, and east, and they are also trying to get behind them, breaking through to Chunishino (Chunyshyne), in the direction of which attacks are constantly taking place along the railway. Our units have advanced to Zelenoe north of the settlement of Novy Trud/Vidrodzhennia, and from the settlement of Dachenskoe, they were able to enter the settlement itself, gaining a foothold in its western part.



Active clashes are taking place in the Peschanoe area, where our forces have reached the forest belt along the railway leading to Zverevo (Zvirove), and have also occupied tree lines to the west of Peschanoe (Pischane). It is noted that our reconnaissance and sabotage groups are already working on the territory of Zverevo. The forward detachments are trying to gain a foothold on its outskirts.



In the Volkovo (Vovkove) area, Russian units have strengthened their positions and advanced in the direction of Kotlino (Kotlyne). The distance from our forward positions in this area to the road to Pokrovsk is about a kilometer. Our units are attacking not only in the direction of the road but also parallel to it. From the area of ​​the settlement of Solenoe, there is movement north of Novovasilyevka (Novovasylivka). In this settlement itself, it is being cleared, and attacks have already begun in the direction of Uspenovka. Russian forces are gradually expanding the zone of control in front of the enemy's defense line in the Kotlino-Udachnoe area.



In the Kurakhovo direction, clashes continue in the area of ​​Slavyanka and Petropavlovka, in the buildings of which our soldiers managed to get a foothold. There are reports of our troops advancing in this area north of Slavyanka and south of Petropavlovka. South of Sontsovka (Sontsivka), our troops completely cleared the "pocket" of the enemy, and battles began for the fortified area north of Shevchenko.



In Kurakhovo itself, Russian forces continue to attack the Pipe Plant, on whose territory the enemy is still holding out. Our troops are pressing on it from the east and are also advancing towards it from the south along forest belts from the fortified area from which they had previously driven the enemy out.



Offensive actions are also continuing in the settlement of Yantarnoe. The stronghold located on the northern bank of the Sukhie Yaly River from Uspenovka has been completely cleared of the enemy. Attacks on Yantarnoe are being carried out both from the area of ​​this stronghold and from the south, where Russian units have consolidated their positions near the river. Additionally, our activity is increasing in the area of ​​Zelenovka and in the direction of the settlement of Razliv (Rozlyv).

In the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) sector, our armed forces have advanced from the area of ​​Rivnepil ("Ravnopol" on the map, Rivnopil on google maps) in the direction of the settlement of Novosyolka (Novosilka), expanding control along the road from the side of Gulyai-Polye (Hulyaipole).

Ukrainian names in parenthesis *

