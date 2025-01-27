ЛБС 15.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 15th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of activity.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Zelenoe, the Ministry of Defense of our country announced on January 26. Our troops continue to break through to the settlement of Chunishino (Chunyshyne) along the railway. In the area of ​​the settlement of Zverevo (Zvirove), the activity of the fighting has decreased at the moment. But in the area of ​​Kotlino and Udachnoe, their intensity is only increasing.



From the area of ​​the settlement of Kotlino, Russian units are carrying out attacks in several directions at once: in the direction of the Pokrovskaya mine, to the north in the direction of the E50 highway from Pavlograd and have begun to probe the enemy's defense along the railway in the direction of Pokrovsk itself. Our military is pressing Udachnoe from the east and from the south. There are successes in advancing in the settlement.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

They have also pressed the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the settlement of Nadezhdovka (Nadiivka), where over the past week, our soldiers have been systematically clearing the enemy street by street. Probably, now our attention will be on Kotlyarovka.



There is also movement along the line of settlements located west of the settlement Yasenovoe. Our troops have expanded the control zone south of Novoelizavetovka and are fighting in the area of ​​the settlement Sribnoe.



Our soldiers are also breaking through the defense in the area of ​​the settlement Andreevka. Having advanced from the area of ​​Petropavlovka, the advance groups broke through to the settlement and consolidated their positions in the northeastern part. At the same time, the extended stronghold northeast of Andreevka was practically cleared. Securing these positions allows us to increase pressure on the enemy dug in in the village.



In the area of ​​the settlement Dachnoe, Russian troops are gradually advancing both in the settlement itself and attacking further south, dislodging the enemy from the stronghold equipped near the forest belts southwest of the town. In fact, these are the last fortified positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kurakhovo pocket. The enemy, holding them, is trying to somehow stretch our forces, preventing us from concentrating all our attention on the Andreevka-Konstantinopol (Kostyantynopil) fortified area. Which, however, does not help them much, given the latest events.

ЛБС 20.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 20th, 2025. Участок Продвижения=Area of Advancement.

On the left flank of the Donetsk direction, the actions of units of the 5th Tank Brigade, the 36th Army, and the 40th Marine Brigade liberated the settlement of Velyka Novosyolka.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

This was the last large fortified area of ​​the enemy in this area. Taking it makes it possible to develop offensive actions in several directions: to the north in the direction of the settlements of Komar and Bogatyr (just north of where the top of the map cuts off), in order to act in concert with the units advancing on Pokrovsk, and (or) to the west in the direction of Zaporozhye, going into the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces positions.

Продвижение ВС РФ* (01.7.2024-27.01.2025) *Сведения Приблизительные=Advance of the Russian Armed Forces* (July 1st, 2024 to January 27th, 2025) The information is approximate.* ЛБС 01.7.2024=Line of Combat Contact July 1st, 2024. ЛБС 02.8.2024=Line of Combat Contact August 2nd, 2024. ЛБС 27.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 27th, 2025.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

