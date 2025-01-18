ЛБС 01.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.25=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Borovaya (Borova) section of the Kupyansk direction, fighting continues south of Zagryzovo (Zahryzove) and in the area west of Lozovaya (Lozova), where fighters from Russian units are driving the enemy out of strongholds covering the exit to Novaya Kruglyakovka (Nova Kruhlyakivka). During the assault operations from the settlement of Lozovaya, the Russian Armed Forces reached the settlement of Zeleny Gai (Zelenyi Hai). They also advanced towards this settlement to the west of the village of Vishnevoe (Vyshneve), thus expanding the control zone in this area.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

In the Pokrovsk area, Russian units are consolidating positions gained during the fighting in the Kotlino (Kotlyne) area, expanding the fighting zone into the village itself and northeast of it in the area of ​​mine No. 2. In the settlement of Udachnoe, fighting is taking place in the eastern part of the village, gradually pushing the enemy back in the direction of its center. The clashes are very intense.



Pressure on Nadezhdovka (Nadiivka) continues from the Novoelizavetovka area. It is reported that Russian units have managed to advance north of Novoandreevka, completing the formation of "pincers." There is a possibility that the assault on this settlement will begin in the near future.



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of the settlement of Petropavlovka.



Our units are increasing pressure on the Andreevka area. They are also pressing the enemy harder and harder into the settlement of Dachnoe, carrying out attacks from several sides at once. They are attempting to gain a foothold in the houses on its outskirts.

In the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) direction, the Vostok troop group liberated the settlement of Vremevka, which was officially announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense. It is reported that our fighters not only installed a flag in the area of ​​the bridge, but also crossed the destroyed bridge to the eastern bank of the Mokrye Yaly River and established a foothold in the residential area of ​​the western part of Velikaya Novosyolka.



The enemy admits that the Ukrainian Armed Forces currently control about two-thirds of the territory of the settlement. The remaining third is a combat zone and, in some places, a zone of Russian control.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

