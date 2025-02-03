ЛБС 10.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.25=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 2nd, 2025.Участок Продвижения=Area of Advancement.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces continue to expand the bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskol in the Dvurechnaya (Dvorichna) area. The heights between the settlements of Dvurechnaya and Zapadnoe have been occupied. The advance of our units here reduces the defensive capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and affects their logistics. All this is important, including for a possible subsequent offensive on Kupyansk.

ЛБС 01.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.25=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона активности=Zone of Activity.

In the Liman direction, our military is taking action to capture the heights west of Makeevka, expanding the bridgehead on the right bank of the Zherebets River, which will allow them to increase not only their personnel there, but also to saturate them with equipment. From the area of ​​the settlement of Ivanovka, assault operations are underway to the west and southwest. In front of the settlement of Kolodezi (Kolodyazi), located near a lowland, the enemy was driven out of the commanding heights.



The expansion of the control zone to the south along the river, where according to some information, our forces managed to gain a foothold on the settlement of Belogorovka (which is a small settlement between Yampolovka and Kolodezi), creates a threat to the enemy in the settlement of Yampolovka, which is under pressure from two (even three) sides. Throughout the area, attacks are being carried out on the enemy's rear areas.

ЛБС 16.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 16th, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

In the Pokrovsk area, Russian units have advanced in the area of ​​Vozdvizhenka and Baranovka. From the latter, assault operations have begun on the settlement of Vodyanoe Vtoroe (Vodyanoe 2 on the map). According to operational information, the enemy was driven out of the settlement, forcing it to retreat to Tarasovka.

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение=Progress.

They have also advanced in the south of the Pokrovsk area, where the enemy was driven out of the settlement of Sribnoe, and attacks have begun on the settlement of Zaporozhye, located close to it. The occupation of these settlements will allow, due to their size, our forces to accumulate forces there for further offensive actions. There is also a threat of envelopment of the settlement of Preobrazhenka.



The heaviest fighting continues in the settlement of Andreevka. In its eastern part, our units have advanced, driving the enemy out of a number of positions.



In the settlement of Dachnoe, most of the settlement is in our control zone or in the combat zone. The enemy holds the western part of the village, being not only under direct pressure from our fighters, but also under the threat of operational encirclement, since the battles are going on not only for the settlement of Andreevka, but also near Konstantinopol, where the activity of Russian units continues to increase.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

If you have trouble viewing the maps on Substack then you can try our other resources:

X

Telegram