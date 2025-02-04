ЛБС 01.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.25=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона активности=Zone of Activity.

On the Liman front, the Russian armed forces have expanded the zone of control west of the settlement of Ivanovka, pushing the enemy out of a line of strongholds along the tree line. North of the settlement of Kolodyazi (Kolodezi), they have occupied the trees. As a result, they have secured protected positions on a dominant height, which allows for maneuvering reserves for further advancement.

ЛБС 15.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 15th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of activity.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the fighting is primarily positional, though its intensity remains quite high. Both sides are actively using drones. Russian aviation is operating across the entire sector. Forces are being regrouped, logistics are being improved, and rear areas are being equipped.



Active clashes are ongoing in the area of the settlement of Chunishino (Chunyshyne). Here, our forces are breaking through the enemy's defenses, which are covering the flank of the fortified area of Lisovka-Sukhoi Yar.

[Refer to the part of the map in the box for the next section.]

In the area of the settlement of Kotlino (Kotlyne) (Котлино), pressure is being applied along the railway leading to Pokrovsk. They are probing the enemy's defenses in the direction of the E50 highway (Pavlograd-Pokrovsk), while also conducting fire on positions northwest of Kotlino, which cover the approach to the Pokrovskaya mine (Шахта Покровская*).



In the area of the settlement of Udachnoe (Удачное), Russian forces are advancing in the eastern part of the settlement, simultaneously attacking from the south to pressure the enemy and push them out of fortifications near the Udachnaya railway station (ст. Удачное*) in the central part of the settlement (the 377th km railway station on the eastern side of the settlement is under the control of our forces).



Fierce clashes are also continuing in the center of the settlement of Uspenovka.

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение=Progress.

South of the settlement of Nadezhdovka (Nadiivka), Russian units are conducting offensive operations in the direction of the settlement of Kotlyarovka (Kotlyarivka). Pressure is also being applied in the southern direction to close a small pocket between Nadezhdovka and Sribnoe, which formed after the capture of the latter.



After pushing the enemy out of the settlement of Sribnoe/Serebryanoe, forward detachments entered the adjacent settlement of Zaporozhye.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

