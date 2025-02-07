ЛБС 10.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.25=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 2nd, 2025.Участок Продвижения=Area of Advancement.

On the Kupyansk front, the Russian armed forces continue to expand their foothold in the areas of Novomlynsk and Dvurechnaya (Dvorichna). After clearing a pocket on the banks of the Oskol River, they advanced northward and captured the settlement of Figolevka (Fyholivka). Our military continues to consolidate and improve their positions on the foothold near the settlement of Topoli (check the first map, “Topoly” near the border in the Northeast).



In Chasov Yar (no changes on the map), fighting continues on the northern outskirts of the city. In the area of high-rise buildings, Russian Armed Forces units advanced, gaining control of several more buildings. Active battles have begun for the Shevchenko neighborhood and Workshop No. 2 in the southern part of the city. Our advance to new positions and their consolidation has impacted the supply lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine grouping in the city, as noted in the enemy's own reports. Additionally, our forces are increasing pressure on the southern sector in the direction of the settlement of Stupochky.

ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Участок Активности=Area of Activity.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of the settlement of Dzerzhinsk (Ukrainian: Toretsk). The last pockets of resistance in the city have been cleared. The settlement of Druzhba, located to the north, has also been liberated. On the left flank of the sector, active assault operations are underway in the central part of the settlement of Shcherbinovka (Shcherbynivka). For a long time, the UAF has terrorized the population of Gorlovka (Horlivka) with shelling from the Dzerzhinsk area. By pushing the line of combat away from the city, the enemy's ability to carry out such attacks is reduced. The capture of Dzerzhinsk creates conditions for further pressure on the enemy and the development of an offensive in the direction of Konstantinovka (Kostiantynivka).

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение=Progress.

On the Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo fronts, positional battles are primarily taking place. Despite their positional nature, activity in certain areas remains high. Our forces continue to push through the defenses in Udachnoe, attempting to consolidate in the southern part of the built-up area. Intense fighting is ongoing in the area of Andreevka. Our units have managed to establish themselves almost in the center of this settlement.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

If you have trouble viewing the maps on Substack then you can try our other resources:

X

Telegram