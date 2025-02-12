ЛБС 16.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 16th, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

On the right flank of the Pokrovsk sector, our fighters have secured positions near the overpass of the road interchange on the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka (Kostyantynivka) highway, gaining a foothold to advance towards the enemy in the direction of the Malinovka settlement. This aims to expand control along the highway and complicate the supply lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) forward positions.



Recently, the enemy has been reinforcing the Pokrovsk sector with additional forces, including those relocated from Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) after its liberation by our army. In an attempt to halt the offensive, the AFU launched several counterattacks, including an effort to execute a flanking strike to cut off our salient in the western part of the sector. During this attempt, the AFU equipment involved was detected and destroyed by our drone operators while it was moving along the road towards the intended strike zone.

ЛБС 15.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 15th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of activity.

In the area of the Peschanoe (Pischane) Dachechnoe (Dachenske) settlement, the enemy managed to regain some positions, but the ongoing fire impact from the Russian Armed Forces prevents them from consolidating their hold. The offensive initiative, as before, remains with the Russian military units.



In the Uspenovka settlement, our forward groups have secured positions in the southwestern part, from where they are attempting to advance towards Novoaleksandrovka (Novooleksandrivka). Active combat operations are ongoing in the areas of the Preobrazhenka and Zaporozhye settlements. In the latter, clashes have shifted to the western part of the settlement.

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение=Progress.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has officially announced the liberation of the Yasenevoe settlement by units of the "Center" group of forces. In the Andreevka settlement, the situation for the enemy is deteriorating in the most unfortunate manner. Enemy fortifications in the northern part of the village have been captured, and the southern part of the settlement has come under Russian control. Fighting continues for the western part of Andreevka. Its capture will lead to the operational encirclement of the AFU garrison in Konstantinopol (Kostyantynopil) and Ulakly, as well as those units holding positions in the southwestern part of the Dachnoe settlement within the remnants of the Kurakhovka pocket (which has effectively become a fire sack for the AFU).



Our units are currently actively attempting to bypass Dachnoe from the south, cutting off the enemy's supply and rotation capabilities.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Velikaya Novosyolka sector, the Russian Armed Forces have pushed the enemy north of the Vremevka settlement. Expanding control, they have reached a ravine along the northern side of which runs a line of AFU fortifications. The loss of this fortified line will significantly complicate the enemy's ability to hold the Novocherevatoe (Novocheretuvate) and Skudnoe settlements due to their geographical positioning relative to the river.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

