ЛБС 10.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.25=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 2nd, 2025.Участок Продвижения=Area of Advancement.

In the Kupyansk direction, units of the "West" group of forces liberated the settlement of Novomlynsk.

In recent times, the Russian Armed Forces have not only expanded the bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskol River near Dvurechnaya (Dvorichna) and Novomlynsk but have also probed the enemy's defenses to the north, potentially aiming to cross the river and establish bridgeheads in other areas. In the area of the settlement of Topoli, our troops managed to penetrate the enemy's defenses, forcing them to abandon fortified positions under pressure. It is likely that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will now make efforts to prevent the expansion of this bridgehead. Our increased activity significantly impacts the stability of Ukrainian formations, stretching their forces and creating opportunities for further offensive actions.

ЛБС 16.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 16th, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

In the Pokrovsk direction, units of the "Center" group of forces liberated the settlement of Baranovka. On our side, efforts continue to establish a stronghold for concentrating forces and preparing for further advances. South of the settlement of Yelizavetovka, we have taken control of tree lines, approaching the settlement closely. Capturing it would allow us to develop an offensive towards the settlement of Malinovka and, in the future, continue encircling the Pokrovsk agglomeration while advancing towards another critical Ukrainian Armed Forces supply line through the settlement of Rodinskoe (Rodynske).

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение=Progress.

In the Kurakhovo direction, Russian Armed Forces units expanded the zone of control in the "pocket," advancing from the south to the settlement of Dachnoe and clearing a stronghold located there. As a result of the pressure exerted on the enemy, the remnants of their defenses were completely broken, and our units reached the western outskirts of Dachnoe (the liberation of Dachnoe has been announced on several channels).

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.