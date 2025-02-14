ЛБС 16.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 16th, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

In the Pokrovsk sector, units of the "Southern" troop grouping have liberated the settlement of Zelenoe Pole, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense. This has allowed them to extend their control over the territory northeast of the previously liberated settlement of Baranovka.



From the settlements of Zelenoe Pole and Vodyanoe Vtoroye (Vodyanoe 2), ravines extend, along which the offensive is likely to develop in the direction of the settlement of Tarasovka. This will expand control along the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka (Kostyantynivka) route.



At the same time, the capture of Zelenoe Pole opens the way towards the settlement of Aleksandropol, which the enemy uses to cover the left flank of their defense in the Toretsk (Dzerzhinsk) sector.

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение=Progress.

In the area of the settlement of Preobrazhenka, Russian Armed Forces units have entrenched themselves in the tree lines north of the village. Probing of the enemy's defenses is underway, after which the start of battles for this settlement can be expected. This will further complicate the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces units, which continue to cling to the western part of the settlement of Zaporozhye.



West of the settlement of Slavyanka, the enemy was pushed out from a number of positions, allowing for an advance and leveling the line of engagement.



In the settlement of Andreevka, Russian units advanced along the southern street to the western outskirts of the village. After securing themselves in the area of the buildings, they conducted successful assault operations towards a stronghold located in the northwest of the settlement. As a result, they managed to occupy most of the fortifications. Fighting continues.



In the settlement of Dachnoe, fighters from the "Center" troop grouping units raised and displayed flags on buildings at various points in the village. This was followed by an official statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense announcing the liberation of this settlement.



The enemy has withdrawn the remnants of their forces to the settlement of Ulakly, where they are also under constant fire from our side.



Meanwhile, the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues to deteriorate not only in Ulakly and Andreevka. A threat is beginning to emerge to the entire enemy defense node, which includes the relatively large and closely located settlements of Ulakly, Andreevka, Konstantinopol, Alekseevka, and Bogatyr. To the north of it, movement is ongoing in the area of the settlement of Zaporozhye, after which it will be possible not only to advance towards Troitskoye and Orekhovo, beyond which the Dnepropetrovsk region begins, but also to start applying pressure in the direction of Alekseevka. From the south, our units are not only maneuvering in the area of Konstantinopol but are also continuing to advance towards the settlement of Razliv. Active operations are also continuing on the left flank.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) sector, Russian Armed Forces units have advanced further on the eastern side of the settlement of Novosyolka in the direction of the settlement of Burlatskoye, expanding control north of the Gulyaipole (Hulyaipole)-Vremevka route.

