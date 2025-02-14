ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Velikaya Novosyolka(Velyka Novosilka) sector, the Russian Armed Forces advanced east of the settlement of Novosyolka, securing positions along the road leading to Gulyaipole (Hulyaipole). This movement toward the settlements of Privolnoe and Burlatskoe poses a threat to Ukrainian Armed Forces formations in the fortified line north of Vremevka, as it allows for their encirclement. It could also severely disrupt supply lines and troop rotations, forcing the enemy to retreat to less advantageous positions.

(Old map, no new map for today.) ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение=Progress.

From the Kurakhovo direction, reports indicate that our units have secured positions in the southwestern part of the settlement of Dachnoe, while the enemy has withdrawn from this area, retreating to the settlement of Ulakly. This effectively signifies the collapse of the Kurakhovo pocket. Meanwhile, pressure on AFU defenses near Ulakly is intensifying. Building on successes in the settlement of Andreevka, where fighting continues in the western part, and increasing pressure toward the settlement of Konstantinopol (Kostyantynopil), the Russian army is forming an increasingly tight fire ring in this sector. Control is also gradually expanding northeast of Zelenovka in the direction of Ulakly.



AFU forces have also been pushed out of the settlement of Zaporozhye (West of Sribnoe). Final clearing operations are underway. Simultaneously, assault actions have intensified toward the settlement of Preobrazhenka, and firepower is being directed toward the settlement of Troitskoye (the penultimate settlement before the Dnepropetrovsk region in this sector).

(Old map, no new map for today.) ЛБС 15.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 15th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of activity.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy continues to attempt counterattacks in an effort to halt the encirclement of the agglomeration. Heavy fighting is ongoing in the areas of the settlements of Udachnoe, Kotlino (Kotlyne), Zverevo (Zvirove), and Dachnoe. Both sides are deploying a significant number of attack drones.

ЛБС 16.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 16th, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

On the right flank of the Pokrovsk sector, units of the "Center" group have liberated the settlement of Vodyanoye Vtoroye (Vodyanoe 2). Maintaining the initiative, the Russian Armed Forces, after capturing the "Razvyazka" (interchange) area, have entered the eastern outskirts of Malinovka. If our forces consolidate there, it will mark a turning point on the right flank of Pokrovsk, as Malinovka is a central defensive hub.



Cautious reconnaissance probes have begun toward Tarasovka, which, combined with our clearing operations in the tree lines near Zelenoye Pole, paints a very grim picture for the enemy.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

