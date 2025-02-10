ЛБС 17.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 17th, 2024. ЛБС 02.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 2nd, 2025. Участки Активность=Area of Activity.

On the Chasov Yar front, units of the "South" group liberated the settlement of Orekhovo-Vasilyevka on February 9th. The Russian Army continues its offensive across the entire front. In Chasov Yar itself, clashes persist in the area of the high-rise buildings. Our forces have achieved minor successes here despite enemy resistance.

ЛБС 17.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 17th, 2024.

Assault operations are underway in the direction of the Shevchenko neighborhood and Workshop No. 2, while the remaining part of the forested area is being cleared. In the southern part of the front, Russian Armed Forces are improving their positions south of the Stupochky tract. Overall activity in the area has slightly decreased in recent days, partly due to troop regrouping.

ЛБС 16.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 16th, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

On the right flank of the Pokrovsk front, Russian fighters managed to secure positions on the territory of a farm located near the road interchange on the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka (Kostyantynivka) highway, gaining advantageous positions for attacks along this route and, most importantly, in the direction of the settlement of Malinovka (Malynivka).

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

On the left flank, fierce battles for the settlement of Udachnoe continue. Russian Armed Forces units have occupied the trees lines to the south, expanding the area for launching attacks and increasing pressure on the settlement. In Uspenovka (not labeled on the map, but it is just west of Novoaleksandrovka, top center of the map), the enemy was pushed back to the western outskirts of the village, and our forces began advancing toward Novoaleksandrovka (Novooleksandrivka), probing the enemy's defenses there.



South of Nadezhdovka (Nadiivka), forward groups are operating in the direction of Preobrazhenka. Enemy positions in the settlement of Zaporozhye are also being pressured, with clashes shifting to its central part.



In Andreevka, having secured positions in the center and gained the ability to accumulate forces there, our fighters are advancing on the western part of the settlement.



Similarly, forces are being accumulated in the settlement of Dachnoe. It is likely that the western outskirts will soon be cleared of enemy presence.



Russian Armed Forces units continue maneuvers in the areas of Konstantinopol (Kostyantynopil) and Razliv (Razlyv) to create a tactical encirclement of Ukrainian Armed Forces units, which will increase pressure on them and secure more advantageous positions for further advances.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

