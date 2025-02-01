ЛБС 10.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.25=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Участок Продвижения=Area of Advancement.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian Armed Forces have once again advanced to the right bank of the Oskol River near Novomlynsk. The settlement has come under the control of our troops, forming another bridgehead west of the river. Our forces have not only secured the village itself but also taken control of the nearby heights, providing more advantageous positions.

ЛБС 02.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 2nd, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение, Зона активности=Advance/Zone of Activity. (The opposing forces are in different layers, like a layer cake, with alternating layers of control.)

In the Chasov Yar area, the Russian military is advancing toward the Shevchenko neighborhood from multiple directions. From the east, our units are clearing the forest area and pressuring enemy forces attempting to reinforce positions between the ponds. Meanwhile, from the southeast, Russian troops have expanded their control, with forward detachments operating on the outskirts of the neighborhood.

ЛБС 17.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 17th, 2024. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Активность=Activity.

Following the capture of the slag heap south of the city, surveillance and strikes against Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) transport in this sector have intensified.

ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Участок Активности=Area of Activity.

On the Toretsk front, the settlement of Krymskoe has been liberated. It directly borders the last major UAF defensive stronghold in the Toretskaya mine area (Tерикон Шахта Торецкая, look north of where it says "Toretsk" on the map).



The industrial zone of the mine has also nearly fully come under Russian military control. The enemy still holds the slag heap, but our assault groups are actively operating there.



West of the city, Russian units have pushed back Ukrainian forces in the “pocket” area and advanced to a line of fortified positions from the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) era, securing them.



The left flank of this sector has also seen increased activity, with assaults underway toward the center of Shcherbinovka and Petrova (Novospasskoye).

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) sector of the Donetsk front, Russian forces have expanded control along the Velikaya Novosyolka - Bogatyr road, including clearing a major stronghold west of Razdolnoe.



North of Rivnepil (Rovnopol), Russian units have repelled the enemy and secured additional forest belts in the direction of Novosyolka.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

