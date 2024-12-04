Translator note: Today, we don't have the usual maps from Mikhail Popov, although they will be returning soon. Please bear with me, I had to pull maps from here.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian armed forces advanced southwest of Berestovoye (Berestove), completely eliminating the "pocket" occupied by the enemy and practically reached the gully along which the Lozovaya River flows to the settlement of Lozovaya (Lozova). They advanced towards this settlement from the north as well. This area is saturated with company strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, for each of which there are fierce battles.

Southeast of Lozovaya, Russian units advanced in the forest belt. Perhaps another "pocket" is being formed, which will subsequently be cleared. We will see this in the future.

In Terny, Russian units are consolidating in the central part of the settlement and in the area of ​​the southern farm. East of Terny, the Russian Armed Forces reached the Kruglaya gully. There are also clashes in the Lapteva gully, which comes out to the southern part of Terny. Part of the gully is already under the control of our soldiers, who are pressing along it from the east.

In the Chasov Yar area, fighting has intensified throughout the entire area.



West of Kalinovka (Kalinina), the Russian Armed Forces have advanced and reached the Severny mine, encircling the city on the right flank. In the city center, active fighting is underway behind the Chasovyarsk refractory plant, which our forces are storming from the south. Pressure is also being exerted on it from the Orlova tract, where Russian forces are finishing clearing enemy fortifications between the tract and the plant. Fighting is also underway for multi-story buildings.



The combat zone already includes the forest area west of the Novy microdistrict, where Russian troops are pushing the enemy along the ravine that runs through this area.



The enemy's loss of Chasov Yar, as a dominant height in this area, is also a critical blow for the defense of Konstantinovka, which lies in a lowland a short distance from Chasov Yar.

In Toretsk, units of the Russian Armed Forces are advancing in the residential sector in the eastern part of the city in the direction of Krymskoye and the Toretskaya mine located next to it. Attacks are also being launched in the direction of this mine from the area of ​​high-rise buildings in the central part of the city. Assault operations at the Central mine continue. The pressure is coming not only from the east and northeast, but also from the territory of the Zabalka area, where Russian troops have expanded their zone of control and have reached the southern and eastern waste heaps of the Central mine from the south. Fighting for control over these waste heaps has begun.



In the Selidovo section of the Donetsk direction, Russian units are advancing toward the settlement of Ukrainka both from the settlement of Pushkino and on a fairly wide section south of it. The Pokrovsk-Kurakhove road is coming under increasingly tight fire control.

The situation is becoming increasingly critical for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurakhovo. The Russian Armed Forces have advanced along the northern shore of the reservoir and entered the settlement of Starye Terny (update: it has been reported that the settlement is under Russian control), having secured a position on the dam along which the road to the western part of Kurakhovo goes, where the industrial zone is located, which is now the main fortified area of ​​the enemy there (and here some of the "comrades" who had previously claimed that we had destroyed the dam broke through and they began to wail that they had to destroy it completely, cutting off Starye Terny from Kurakhovo, so as not to give us the opportunity to approach the city from the north). Our forces have now taken fire control of the road leading from Starye Terny to Kurakhovo, which will cut off the only supply route for the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison in the city.



Russian forces control most of the residential sector in Kurakhovo, expanding the zone of control in the area of ​​high-rise buildings, strengthening their position there.

The battle for the Yuzhny microdistrict has begun, to which units of the Russian army approached from the southeast, knocking the enemy out of the last line of fortifications in front of the city. Considering how long the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been strengthening and reinforcing the defense of Kurakhovo, it can be stated that their expectations that the city would hold out for a long time were not met at all.

In the Velikaya Novoselka area, units of the Vostok group of forces have completely liberated the settlement of Novodarovka, the Russian Defense Ministry announced today. Combat operations are underway aimed at eliminating the salient between Novodarovka and Rovnopol (Rivnopil).

The fighting for Velikaya Novoselka has begun. At the same time, its supply routes from the north are physically cut off - our troops have entered the settlement of Novy Komar with a swift dash, having consolidated their positions there. Fights are underway for full control over the settlement. Thus, supply from the H15 highway is only possible via field roads west of the Mokrye Yaly River, which, especially considering the weather conditions, is dramatically less effective. The only remaining road approaching Velikaya Novoselka from the west is also under fire control. The distance between our forward positions and it is about three kilometers.

Ukrainian names in parenthesis*