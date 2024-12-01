(Map key ЛБС 10.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024.)

In the Kupyansk direction, after the operation in the eastern part of Kupyansk, the Russian Armed Forces began to force the Oskol in the area of ​​the settlement of Dvurechnaya (Dvorichna). A little earlier, the Oskol was assaulted north of this settlement, and a bridgehead was occupied in the forest area south of Novomlynsk. Over the course of several days, this bridgehead was expanded, with Russian troops entering Novomlynsk itself and gaining a foothold there.



After this, Oskol was crossed south of Dvurechnaya in the Masyutovka (Masyutivka) area and ours consolidated their positions over a fairly large zone in several forest areas, conducting attacks in the direction of the P79 highway, which runs along this section from Dvurechnaya to Kupyansk.

(Map key ЛБС 12.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 12th, 2024. ЛБС 01.11.2024=November 1st, 2024.)

Near Pokrovsk, the Russian Armed Forces continued to move along the railway in the direction of the Shevchenko-Vidrodzhennia (Novy Trud) line. Where the attacks will be directed upon reaching this line, we will see soon, judging by the speed of the Russian forces' advance. Ours are conducting several attacks in this area per day, consolidating new positions.



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of the settlement of Petrovka (Petrivka). Our units are already conducting offensive actions north of it in the direction of the Pokrovsk-Selidovo road with the prospect of subsequently reaching the settlement of Dachenskoye (Dachenske) from the south. At the moment, there is movement in the direction of the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along the Pokrovsk-Andreevka-Kurakhovo road. Our units are advancing in the direction of the settlement of Novopustynka, the battles for which are about to begin. We have also expanded control to the west of the settlements of Zheltoe (Zhovte) and Pustynka.



In the area of ​​the settlement Pushkino (Pushkine), which is almost entirely controlled by our fighters, we advanced along the forest belt from the southern side of the settlement to the west of Pushkino. At the same time, to the south of it, we advanced to Ukrainka, which is also located near the previously mentioned Pokrovsk-Kurakhovo road. Fierce fighting continues in the area of ​​Zarya (Zorya) and Solntsovka (Sontsivka). Most likely, Russian units will approach Solntsovka in the near future not only from the northeast from Novodmitrovka and Voznesenka, but also from the "pocket" north of the Kurakhovskoye Reservoir, where our armed forces have advanced north of Berestki, taking control of the territory between the Skotovaya gully and the railroad. The plantings along the latter have also come under the control of our fighters, as has the stronghold northwest of the garden association.

(Map key ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=November 30th, 2024.)

Our army units on the northern shore of the Kurakhovskoye Reservoir have already approached the settlement of Starye Terny, having secured a foothold at the recreation center "Zolotoye Runo." At the same time, the advance detachments have already entered the settlement of Starye Terny itself. South of Kurakhovo, the Russian Armed Forces are approaching the Yuzhny microdistrict, having advanced between the Dolgaya gully and the settlement of Dalnee (Dalnje). The fighting is taking place in the area of ​​fortifications near road 0510. Advancement in the area of ​​multi-story buildings in the center of Kurakhovo could cut off this microdistrict from the west from the main forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city.



The enemy continues to lose ground in the "Uspenovsky pocket." The Russian Defense Ministry announced today the complete liberation of the settlement of Ilyinka (Illinka). Active clashes are taking place in the settlement of Romanovka (Romanivka) and in the Trudovoye (Trudove) area.



In the Velikaya Novoselka area, the Russian Armed Forces continue to storm the stronghold west of Razdolnoye (Rozdolne). South of Velikaya Novoselka, Russian units advanced in the area of ​​Blagovatnoye (Blahodatne), thus eliminating the salient occupied by the enemy northeast of Urozhainoye.

It should be noted that Blagovatnoye is the only village occupied by the enemy located on the eastern bank of the Mokrye Yaly River south of Velikaya Novoselka. Given this, as well as the meandering nature of the river, the enemy's logistics for defending Blagovatnoye will be extremely complicated and they will not be able to hold it for long if Russian forces advance further.

Ukrainian names in parenthesis.*

