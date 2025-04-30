ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

In the Liman direction, the Russian Army continues to advance successfully. In the area of Novomikhailovka, a major enemy stronghold was captured, which practically leveled the bulge south of Makeevka. Operations to eliminate this bulge are being conducted simultaneously from two sides: from Novomikhailovka and west of Makeevka, where our attack vectors are moving south into the pocket and west toward the settlement of Grekovka (Hrekovka on the map).



The Russian Ministry of Defense has officially announced the liberation of the settlement of Novoe. After entering this settlement and conducting assault operations directly on its territory, Russian Armed Forces units simultaneously flanked it, creating a pincer movement. As a result, the enemy could not hold their positions and was driven out. Remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew in the direction of the settlements of Redkodub and Zelenaya Dolina.



Building on this success, our troops approached the settlement of Lipovoe and also reached the eastern outskirts of Zelenaya Dolina.



Further south, Russian Army units advanced in the area of the settlement of Kolodezi, reaching the northern outskirts.

ЛБС 09.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 9th, 2025. Зона Активности=Area of Activity.

Translation of the map note:



For the line Kupyansk-Liman, goals of the parties:



- Armed Forces of Ukraine (Blue Arrows): strike from the south Boguslavka-Kolesnikovka (Богуславка-Колесниковка) to cut off the Senkovo (Сеньково) salient



- Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (Red Arrows): on the right flank, develop an offensive on Senkovo ​​(crossing to the right bank of the Oskol)



On the left flank - a cutting strike (on the weakly echeloned defense of the enemy) in the direction Novoe-Rubtsy (Новое-Рубцы) to cut off the Liman-Senkovo ​​rocade and form an envelopment of the Borovaya (Боровая) group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.