In the Kursk region, Ukrainian Armed Forces continue attempts to hold positions on Russian territory near the settlements of Oleshnya and Gornal (Hornal on the map), where intense fighting persists. The enemy is reinforcing the area around the Oleshnya farmstead while attempting to establish a layered defensive line along Guevo-Gornal, exploiting the terrain—hills, woodlands, and the Psel River—and using the Gornal Monastery and Mount Fagor as strongholds. The mountain’s elevation provides the enemy with observation over Russian troop movements.



Mount Fagor is a unique landmark, ranked among Russia’s top ten most scenic locations. Following the monastery’s restoration in the early 2000s, a memorial cross was erected atop the mountain.

Mount Fagor

View from the mountain to the Psel River.

A cross on Mount Fagor and 13 pine trees growing in a group of twelve trees and one separately, symbolizing Christ and his 12 apostles.

St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in the village of Gornal near Mount Fagor.

Military reports indicate that Russian forces near Gornal are not only engaging Ukrainian militants but have also clashed with Colombian mercenaries. Intercepted radio communications include English and Polish voices.



The Russian advance in border areas is hindered by dense minefields, with engineering units working continuously to clear them.



In Sumy region, where Russian troops are pushing back the enemy and securing sections of the border, assault operations have begun near Loknya, northeast of Yunakovka. Fighting is currently concentrated in the settlement’s center.



Near Veselovka, the AFU launched a counterattack but were repelled, suffering heavy casualties from combined artillery and drone strikes.

ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

In the Liman direction, Russian forces are strengthening positions west of Makeevka and advancing across a broad front near Katerinovka and Novolyubovka. The AFU are attempting to stall the offensive by deploying poorly trained conscripts born in 2006-2007.



Combat has begun for control of Novoe, a settlement large enough that it will serve as a staging ground for further Russian advances.



Simultaneously, Russian units are advancing toward Zelenaya Dolina, securing several strongpoints on its outskirts. In the coming days, efforts will likely focus on consolidating the frontline from Zelenaya Dolina to Grekovka (Hrekovka).

On the Ocheretine axis, Russian troops have pushed north of Arkhangelskoe (Arhanhelskoe on the map) and launched an assault on Kalinovo. Meanwhile, clearing operations have intensified in the Tarasovka-Novgorodskoe (New York) pocket, aiming to eliminate remaining Ukrainian resistance.