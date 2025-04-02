The Liman Front

ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The Russian Armed Forces continue their successful offensive on the Lyman direction, clearing the Armed Forces of Ukraine's strongholds and consolidating new positions near the settlements of Zelenaya Dolina, Novoe, and Yekaterinovka. Control is being systematically expanded west and southwest of Novolyubovka. Active assault operations persist on the outskirts of Yekaterinovka.



The consolidation in this area, combined with the advance toward Novomikhailovka and gradual progress west of Makeevka, creates conditions for merging the Ivanovo and Makeevka bridgeheads into a single, cohesive position. This unified foothold will have sufficient depth and length along the river to facilitate the deployment and accumulation of heavy equipment.



The Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) Front

In the Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) sector of the Donetsk front, Russian forces advanced toward the settlement of Sukhaya Balka and managed to secure positions near Valentinovka. Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the area are being identified by reconnaissance teams and subsequently targeted. Russian tank units are actively operating in this sector.



From the recently liberated Panteleimonovka, Russian Army units pushed westward through tree lines toward the road leading from Donetsk through Aleksandro-Shultino to the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway.



The South Donetsk Front

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

Units of the "East" group have liberated the settlement of Razliv. Pressure is intensifying on the key Ukrainian defensive stronghold near Bogatyr from multiple directions, threatening the stability of the entire AFU defensive line west of Razliv. Dissent is growing among enemy units due to the lack of orders for an organized retreat to fallback positions.



Near Preobrazhenka, Russian forces are completing stabilization operations and shifting pressure toward the Troitskoe-Orekhovo area. Enemy positions here are being relentlessly pounded by artillery and tank fire, literally grinding them into the ground.