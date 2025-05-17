ЛБС 16.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 16th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

As already reported today by the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Through decisive actions by units of the 'Center' Group, the settlement of Alexandropol in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated."



Localized disruptions of enemy defenses continue on the Pokrovsk direction.

Today, there has been increased activity in the demarcation zone between the Pokrovsk and Konstantinovka directions.



Alexandropol is located at an elevation of 196 meters above sea level. The highest point in this area is Hill 221 (west of the settlement of Zarya).

ЛБС 02.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 2nd, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The Russian Armed Forces are advancing toward the watershed (the interfluve between the Bychek and Kalinovka rivers; An interfluve is a landmass between two adjacent rivers or streams—essentially the "high ground" separating their drainage basins). Note: The interfluve discussed here is where Aleksandro-Kalinovo meets the H20 highway.

Eastward, along the ridge of the watershed between the Kalinovka River and the Skeleve Balka, lies an important road: Aleksandro-Kalinovo to Romanovka to Sukhaya Balka.



This road is significant because it serves as a radial route (A *radial route* is a transport path (road, railway, or supply line) that extends outward from a central hub or key strategic point, like spokes on a wheel. In military terms, it typically connects a rear-area command center, logistics base, or fortified position to forward combat zones) for the right flank of the Pokrovsk direction and a lateral supply route (rocade, a road parallel to the front) for the left flank of the Konstantinovka direction. The advance of our assault units to the settlement of Zarya will allow control over this road along its entire length—from the junction with Highway H-32 (to the north) to the settlement of Romanovka.

for this section - radial

here is the RIGHT flank of the Pokrovsky direction for the RF Armed Forces

along this line of combat contact - rocade

Here is the left flank of the Russian Armed Forces group aimed at Konstantinovka

This poses a real problem for enemy groupings defending the Aleksandro-Kalinovo to Romanovka sector and areas west of Dzerzhynsk (Toretsk).

This wedge is dangerous for the Armed Forces of Ukraine because it grants the Russian Armed Forces operational flexibility in choosing their next moves—whether to push westward (threatening the Pokrovsk fortified area from the east) or eastward, encircling the Aleksandro-Kalinovo to Kleban-Byk area (the approaches to Konstantinovka).



The enemy will be forced to pull in reserves to contain the threat. Operationally, this can only be done by withdrawing some forces from the Chasov Yar area or from their right flank on the Pokrovsk direction.



However, in either case, the Russian Armed Forces will launch active operations against the weakened enemy sectors.