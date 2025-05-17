Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zinderneuf's avatar
Zinderneuf
4d

Guys, let me know if this is clear. I've been talking with Mikhail to iron out some confusion all day lol

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Gail Shields's avatar
Gail Shields
2d

Are the residents of Alexandropol in the Donests Region overjoyed or horrified to be “liberated” by the Russian Forces??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture