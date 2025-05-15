Marat Khairullin Substack

dacoelec
20h

The Russian military strategist's are genius's. What is crazy, it doesn't seem that the ukies have any answers. Their short lived drone advantage lasted about two months and now Russia has an insurmountable drone advantage. Russia learns, and USSA/NATO and their ukie clowns don't seem to even be able to strategize at all.

WTFUD
20h

The Showman Grifter

I had a good belly-laugh as President Trump took his one-man comedy act into Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the customary tribal Sword & Magic Orb dance where all the guys who were hung upside down in a hotel by MBS in a shakedown for cash a few years back slow walk ( well shuffle like they've consumed a bottle and a half of scotch) behind their leader and guest of honour, shaking the Orb & Sword and chanting to the spirits of long dead kings. On this occasion thankfully, unlike Bubba Bush and King Salman or Abdullah, memory escapes, no tongues in throat were involved.

After Donny's solo to the Village People's YMCA gay iconic riff POTUS made several announcements to the alcohol free fervent crowd of princes and other misfits.

'We're lifting sanctions on Syria so Jolani can chop more heads'

A cheer

'What about those Abraham Accords with Israhell'

Silence

You can't win them all and as long as POTUS fleeces MBS for a $Trillion plus investment he'll even throw in FLOTUS for the weekend.

