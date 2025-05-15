Brief Frontline Update – May 15, 2025
The Russian Army Forces the Enemy to Constantly Maneuver. Report by Marat Khairullin with illustrations by Mikhail Popov.
Izyum Direction
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense: "As a result of active operations by units of the 'West' Group, the settlement of Torskoe in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated."
The active operations of the Russian Armed Forces along a nearly 25-kilometer stretch of the line of combat contact fit into the tactic of stretching the enemy thin—or, as we call it, the "splits" tactic. Sequential strikes from north to south—Katerynivka-Lipovoe-Kolodezi-Terny—force the Armed Forces of Ukraine to constantly maneuver their units.
At the same time, certain sections of lateral routes (roads parallel to the front), even deep within the enemy’s operational defense zone, remain within range of Russian firepower.
Through persistent "gnawing" at the enemy’s defensive lines in this area, our army has established a northern encirclement of the AFU’s defensive zone in Yampol-Seversk. Advancing to the right bank of the Zherebets River, south of Torskoe, will create a bridgehead for further offensives toward Liman-Yampol while covering the left flank of the Seversky Donets River. This will also pose a threat of deep encirclement to AFU forces in the Seversk area.
Pokrovsk Direction
After a series of strikes east of Pokrovsk, the capture of the settlements of Mirolyubovka and Mikhailovka, and advances toward Malinovka (Ulyanovka) yesterday, today we saw increased activity on the left flank (west of Pokrovsk).
The Russian MoD announced: "Through decisive actions by units of the 'Center' Group, the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated."
The same "splits" effect is at play here. In the first ten days of May, the settlements of Troitskoe and Kotlyarovka were liberated sequentially (from south to north on the map), followed today by Novoaleksandrovka.
What we are observing is a measured, confident "gnawing away" at AFU defenses across multiple sectors. Moreover, the enemy is being worn down not only by pressure on strongholds but also by being forced to constantly maneuver forces and equipment along the line under continuous, combined fire from the Russian Armed Forces.
The Russian military strategist's are genius's. What is crazy, it doesn't seem that the ukies have any answers. Their short lived drone advantage lasted about two months and now Russia has an insurmountable drone advantage. Russia learns, and USSA/NATO and their ukie clowns don't seem to even be able to strategize at all.
The Showman Grifter
I had a good belly-laugh as President Trump took his one-man comedy act into Saudi Arabia.
In addition to the customary tribal Sword & Magic Orb dance where all the guys who were hung upside down in a hotel by MBS in a shakedown for cash a few years back slow walk ( well shuffle like they've consumed a bottle and a half of scotch) behind their leader and guest of honour, shaking the Orb & Sword and chanting to the spirits of long dead kings. On this occasion thankfully, unlike Bubba Bush and King Salman or Abdullah, memory escapes, no tongues in throat were involved.
After Donny's solo to the Village People's YMCA gay iconic riff POTUS made several announcements to the alcohol free fervent crowd of princes and other misfits.
'We're lifting sanctions on Syria so Jolani can chop more heads'
A cheer
'What about those Abraham Accords with Israhell'
Silence
You can't win them all and as long as POTUS fleeces MBS for a $Trillion plus investment he'll even throw in FLOTUS for the weekend.