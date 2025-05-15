Izyum Direction

ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense: "As a result of active operations by units of the 'West' Group, the settlement of Torskoe in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated."



The active operations of the Russian Armed Forces along a nearly 25-kilometer stretch of the line of combat contact fit into the tactic of stretching the enemy thin—or, as we call it, the "splits" tactic. Sequential strikes from north to south—Katerynivka-Lipovoe-Kolodezi-Terny—force the Armed Forces of Ukraine to constantly maneuver their units.



At the same time, certain sections of lateral routes (roads parallel to the front), even deep within the enemy’s operational defense zone, remain within range of Russian firepower.

Through persistent "gnawing" at the enemy’s defensive lines in this area, our army has established a northern encirclement of the AFU’s defensive zone in Yampol-Seversk. Advancing to the right bank of the Zherebets River, south of Torskoe, will create a bridgehead for further offensives toward Liman-Yampol while covering the left flank of the Seversky Donets River. This will also pose a threat of deep encirclement to AFU forces in the Seversk area.

Pokrovsk Direction

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 1st, 2025.

After a series of strikes east of Pokrovsk, the capture of the settlements of Mirolyubovka and Mikhailovka, and advances toward Malinovka (Ulyanovka) yesterday, today we saw increased activity on the left flank (west of Pokrovsk).



The Russian MoD announced: "Through decisive actions by units of the 'Center' Group, the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated."



The same "splits" effect is at play here. In the first ten days of May, the settlements of Troitskoe and Kotlyarovka were liberated sequentially (from south to north on the map), followed today by Novoaleksandrovka.



What we are observing is a measured, confident "gnawing away" at AFU defenses across multiple sectors. Moreover, the enemy is being worn down not only by pressure on strongholds but also by being forced to constantly maneuver forces and equipment along the line under continuous, combined fire from the Russian Armed Forces.