The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their activity on the Russian state border between Tetkino and Novy Put. Here, Russian and Ukrainian villages are located in close proximity to each other. The worker's settlement of Tetkino (Russian territory) practically transitions into the village of Ryzhevka (Ukrainian territory). From the northwest, it is bordered by the Seim River—a low-lying area with dense vegetation and small bodies of water. Heavy machinery can not pass through here, but it is ideal for sabotage groups on quad bikes.



The settlement of Tetkino is regularly shelled by Ukrainian forces. As of November 2022, it had been shelled at least 15 times, including an attack in May 2022 that killed one person.



The area near the village of Bessalovka lies in the direction of Volfinsky. In this sector, the opposing side (Ukraine) is positioned on higher ground (with a 10-meter elevation difference). The Volfa River bed and the road from Belopolye to Volfino serve as the main routes for enemy advancement, both located in largely open terrain. As a result, this area sees less activity and is primarily used for reconnaissance, reserve accumulation, and fire support. Direct offensive actions are only possible after success on the flanks (the Ryzhevka and Novy Put sectors).



Pavlovka – Novy Put Sector



The Ukrainian village of Pavlovka stretches from northeast to southwest along the right bank of the Pavlovka River and lies on the reverse slopes of Hill 185.5. It is shielded by this elevation, allowing concealed movement along the Belopolye-Pavlovka road. Northwest of the village (toward the Russian border), a ravine with steep slopes provides another covert approach to the border—near the Krasnooktyabrsky settlement, which transitions into the Ukrainian village of Volfino.



This settlement has developed infrastructure: roads, a railway, and dense vegetation. By advancing into it with their right flank through the Russian settlement of Novy Put (population: 5 as of the 2010 census), the enemy aims to turn it into a heavily fortified defensive stronghold.



Additionally, the central part of the Tetkino-Novy Put sector has an extensive road network in both radial and lateral directions, enabling rapid and concealed movement of forces and equipment.



Enemy Activity in the Three Designated Zones



- In Ryzhovka, Russian reconnaissance detected enemy combat groups on quad bikes preparing to move toward the border. These groups were destroyed by drone strikes.



- In Bessalovka, the enemy (using the 225th Separate Assault Regiment) set up an observation post and personnel staging positions. These positions were eliminated by drone and artillery strikes.



- From Pavlovka, enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs) from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment advanced toward Novy Put. They were neutralized by combined firepower.



Increased Activity on the Seversk Front

Russian assault groups have reached the western outskirts of Verkhnekamenskoye. From here, the shortest route to Seversk lies through low-lying terrain, but this is a highly challenging sector. It is covered by enemy fire from the dominant height of Belaya Gora (Hill 221), which provides observation and firing control over the entire approach to the Seversk fortified area.



However, movement has begun, indicating that opportunities and favorable conditions have emerged. At this stage, the primary objective for Russian forces in this direction is Belaya Gora.