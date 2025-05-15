Fighting continues along the Russian border in the Tetkino-Novy Put sector. The enemy is deploying new assault groups in an attempt to break through, but these units are being destroyed by Russian border defense forces while still on approach.



Key directions of enemy activity:



- Ryzhevka-Tetkino

- Iskriskovshchina-Tetkino

- Pavlovka-Novy Put



Scattered Ukrainian Armed Forces groups remain on Russian territory near the settlement of Tetkino. Our units are conducting clearing operations to eliminate them.



Over the past day, the enemy attempted to send two engineer-sapper groups (from the AFU’s 425th Separate Assault Regiment) to clear obstacles on the Pavlovka-Novy Put axis. Both groups were destroyed by combined firepower.



Intense Fighting Continues in Chasov Yar

ЛБС 17.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 17th, 2024. Участок Активности=Area of Activity.

Elements of the Russian 98th Guards Airborne Division are engaged in grueling urban combat while providing flank security.



The enemy controls approximately 20% of the city, primarily elevated areas with multi-story residential buildings. Assault groups of paratroopers are advancing from lower ground, which complicates offensive actions and is exploited by the enemy.



The use of armored vehicles is severely limited due to urban ruins, which has formed natural barriers. Assault troops rely on motorcycles, ATVs, and buggies. Both sides are actively employing drones of all types.



The Russian Armed Forces’ command strategy focuses on exhausting the enemy through sustained pressure and attrition of personnel and equipment.



Advance on the Pokrovsk Axis

ЛБС 16.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 16th, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

On the right flank of the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units continue to build on their success. The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the liberation of the settlement of Mikhailovka, located on the opposite (left) bank of the Kazennyi Torets River from Mirolyubovka, which was freed the day before.



This expansion secures the area south of Novoekonomichnoe and threatens the encirclement of enemy forces defending near Malinovka (Ulyanivka), where our assault troops established positions on the eastern outskirts May 13.



Across the entire right flank (northeast of Pokrovsk), Russian forces are creating conditions to fully dominate the enemy’s key supply routes, cutting them off from reserve and logistics staging areas.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.