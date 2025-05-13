ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 1st, 2025.

From the report of the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Through decisive actions by units of the 'Center' Group, the settlement of Kotlyarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated."



The Russian Armed Forces are developing a flanking maneuver around the settlement of Orekhovo, which is located on a dominant elevated position and covers radial approaches from the supply hub of Novopavlovka-Filya-Yalta-Komar. This hub, in turn, is protected on the flanks by the Volchya River and the Saranna Gully, which transitions into the Orekhovaya Gully. The area is anchored by the Solenaya River (Ukrainian: Solona).

The hub is divided by the Volchya River into two sectors: northern and southern. By advancing to the Kotlyarovka-Troitskoye line, the Russian Armed Forces are preparing conditions for the elimination of the northern sector.

