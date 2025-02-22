ЛБС 15.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 15th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of activity.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces continue their systematic offensive.



In the Lysovka area, where the enemy previously had limited success by pushing our forces to the eastern outskirts of the settlement, assault operations have intensified. According to operational data, Russian Armed Forces units have managed to restore their positions, securing the central part of the village. Positions have also been restored in the Peschanoe (Pischane) area, which the enemy had high hopes of retaking.



In the Kotlino (Kotlyne) area, Russian troops control several key heights, limiting the maneuverability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).



In Uspenovka, fierce fighting continues. Despite the enemy's attempts to hold their defensive positions, our troops are expanding their control zone.



South of Uspenovka, Russian forces are maintaining constant fire pressure on Ukrainian positions in the Novoaleksandrovka (Novooleksandrivka) area.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of the settlement of Nadezhdinka (Nadiivka) by units of the "Center" group. By securing this area, our units have gained the opportunity to accumulate forces for further advances toward the border between the Donetsk People's Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region.



ЛБС 15.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 15th, 2025. Участок Активности=Area of Activity.

In the Andreevka direction, Russian units have consolidated their positions in the eastern part of a large enemy stronghold located northwest of the settlement and stretching almost to the village of Alekseevka.



East of Andreevka, the enemy was forced to abandon all their fortified positions. The existing pocket has been eliminated along the Andreevka-Ulakly line. Notably, the enemy also abandoned Ulakly. In this area, as well as within the former pocket, isolated pockets of AFU troops remain, unable to evacuate due to disorganization and loss of communication with their main forces.



Assault operations are intensifying in the southern part of the settlement of Konstantinopol. Russian Armed Forces units are occupying new positions, improving their situation both within the settlement itself and to the east, where so-called "burrows" have been set up in the fields.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) sector, units of the "East" group have liberated the settlements of Novosyolka and Novocherevatovoe. Advancements continue deeper into the enemy's defenses across a broad sector in the direction of the settlement of Burlatskoe. North of Novocherevatovoe, fighting has reached the settlements of Dneproenergiya and Skudnoe.



In this sector, AFU units are being pushed back from their last prepared defensive lines, beyond which there are practically no fortified areas. This could lead to breakthroughs in the near future, potentially reaching the natural boundary formed by the confluence of the Solena and Volcha rivers on the border of the Dnepropetrovsk Region.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

