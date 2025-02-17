ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) sector, the Russian Armed Forces continue to develop their offensive. Assault groups in armored vehicles broke into the settlement of Novosyolka and managed to consolidate their positions overall. Active assault operations are ongoing.



North of the settlement of Vremevka, the enemy was driven out of a number of strongholds, allowing Russian units to advance to the Skotovaya Balka (Skotovaya Gully) and establish positions in the treelines along it. Building on this success, they expanded control in the area of the river and reached a line of fortifications running north of the gully, where they captured one of the strongholds. This provides an opportunity to advance along this line while maintaining pressure from the gully, consolidating on fortified positions.



Advancement was also made along the forest belt west of the settlement of Novy Komar. As a result of successful offensive actions, Russian forces managed to advance toward the road and, after crossing the river, entered the settlement of Novocherevatovoe, securing positions on its southeastern outskirts.

ЛБС 15.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 15th, 2025. Участок Активности=Area of Activity.

The situation is developing catastrophically for the enemy on the Kurakhovo direction as well. After launching an attack using armored vehicles, Russian assault groups broke into the settlement of Konstantinopol, dispersing within the area of buildings along the road leading to the settlement of Bogatyr. Fighting is ongoing.



Northeast of the settlement of Zelenovka, Russian Armed Forces units also advanced deep into the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defenses using armored vehicles and entered the settlement of Ulakly, taking control of its southeastern part.



In the settlement of Andreevka, fierce fighting continues. Our troops are pushing the enemy out of their remaining positions in the western part of the settlement. In the north of Andreevka, our groups are advancing in a pincer movement, encircling the central part of the village.



In the southern part of the settlement, Russian units are expanding control, establishing it along the Orlova River, which flows along the southeastern outskirts.



As a result of offensive actions in the areas of Andreevka and Ulakly, the neck of the Kurakhovo pocket has narrowed to approximately 800 meters. Additionally, the supply and evacuation route used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was cut off in the area of Ulakly. The day before, the enemy abandoned the southern part of the Kurakhovo pocket. According to reports received today, they have completely withdrawn their forces from there.

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение=Progress.

Active combat operations continue in the area of the settlement of Preobrazhenka, where offensive actions are being conducted from two directions—from Nadezhdovka (Nadiivka) and Zaporozhye. As a result of the advance, another pocket has formed, within which fire is being directed at the enemy's defenses. Recognizing the importance of this settlement and attempting to prevent further advancement, the enemy is putting up stubborn resistance and pulling in additional reserves.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.