In the Seversk direction, the Russian Armed Forces have cleared the settlement of Belogorovka. In the area of the chalk quarry, strikes are being carried out against a small remaining group of enemy forces (less than ten people) hiding in fortified positions and receiving supplies via drones. However, there is a possibility of an underground communication line.



Parts of the Zolotarevka Forest Preserve have come under the control of Russian army units. Fighting continues for positions in the forest belts and in the so-called "comb" area west of the chalk quarry.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the fighting is primarily positional in nature, though in some areas the intensity is very high. In Udachnoe, clashes continue.



(There seems to be some new activity in Kotlino (Kotlyno/Kotlyne) where the Ukrainians are claiming to have pushed the RF back to the highway, but not across it. Russian sources confirm fighting is taking place for the location, but there's no confirmation either way.)



South of Nadezhdinka (Nadiivka), the Russian Armed Forces have secured positions in abandoned orchards and advanced along the forest belt north of Preobrazhenka. To the south of the latter, our units have fully occupied the settlement of Zaporozhye (fighting continues for the farms on its northern outskirts).



Thus, a pocket has formed around Preobrazhenka, which our military continues to deepen, maintaining attacks in the western direction and creating conditions for a subsequent advance passing through the western part of Preobrazhenka followed by the announcement of its liberation.

In Konstantinopol, after the disorganized withdrawal of the 79th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the area of the settlements of Razliv and Bogatyr, which resulted in very high losses of personnel and equipment, only a few, poorly coordinated pockets of resistance remain. The complete liberation of Konstantinopol can be expected in the near future, which will influence the situation in the areas of Andreevka and Alekseevka.



In the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) sector, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced in the area of the settlement of Skudnoe. Fighting has begun for this settlement, and according to some reports, our fighters have managed to push the enemy out and have begun clearing operations.



Southwest of Skudnoe, Russian units are advancing along the forest belt toward the settlement of Burlatskoe, which they had previously approached from the northeast. This allows them to bypass the enemy fortifications from the rear. It will also enable pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces from multiple directions simultaneously, stretching their forces.

