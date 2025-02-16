ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Recently, there has been active advancement of our troops in the Liman direction. Several days ago, control was expanded south of the settlement of Makeevka. To the west of it, progress is being made toward the settlement of Grekovka (Hrekivka), north of which lies a ridge leading to the dominant height of this range. Intense assault operations are underway in the direction of the settlement of Novolyubovka. The Russian Armed Forces are making efforts to expand their control along the right (western) bank of the Zherebets River.



Activity remains high in the bridgehead area near Ivanovka. Control is being expanded, and strikes are being carried out against the logistics of the AFU in the Kolodezi (Kolodyazi) area. On the southern part of the bridgehead, our troops are exerting pressure toward the settlement of Mirnoe (Myrne). At the same time, combat clashes in Mirnoe may soon extend from the left (eastern) bank, where Russian army units have breached the enemy's defenses in the settlement of Yampolovka, advancing approximately one kilometer. Fighting is already taking place in the southern part of the settlement.



The advance of Russian forces into Mirnoe will increase pressure on the enemy's defenses in the area of Zarechnoe (Zarichne). Progress toward it along the right bank, combined with the actions of our troops in the direction of the settlement of Torskoe, will, firstly, disrupt AFU logistics and, secondly, force the enemy to stretch their forces. All of this will inevitably lead to a decline in defensive capabilities in this sector. The stability of this sector significantly impacts both the AFU's defense in Liman, which covers the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration from the northeast, and the forests near Kremennaya.

ЛБС 16.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 16th, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

In the Pokrovsk sector, units of the "Center" troop grouping have liberated the settlement of Berezovka.



As a result of gaining control over the settlements of Vodyanoe Vtoroye (Vodyanoe 2), Berezovka, and Zelenoe Pole, "pincers" have formed toward the settlement of Tarasovka. Attacks in its direction have begun and are gradually intensifying from two directions. It can be confidently stated that in the near future, the Russian Armed Forces will operationally encircle Tarasovka, leading to the destabilization of AFU defenses and the expansion of our control.



An increase in the intensity of attacks from the southeast toward the settlement of Elizavetovka has been noted. At the same time, our units have begun bypassing this settlement from the north, approaching the enemy's supply routes in the area.

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение=Progress.

In the Kurakhovo direction, the final days of the Kurakhovo pocket are underway. After the liberation of the settlement of Dachnoe and the enemy's retreat from it to the settlement of Ulakly, rearguard battles are taking place along the road. Simultaneously, the pocket is being squeezed from the south.



Northeast of Zelenovka, the control zone has been expanded. Attacks are proceeding northward along the tree lines toward the road and in the direction of the settlement of Ulakly itself. It should be noted that even the enemy does not hold out hope that their defense will last long.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

