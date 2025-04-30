Map Archived from April 26th.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Russian Armed Forces advanced into the settlement of Belovody, gaining control over approximately half of the area. Simultaneously, control is being expanded in the fields surrounding the village. Pressure is also increasing on the settlement of Vodolaga, which is stretching enemy forces thin.



The advance in this sector and the subsequent push toward the Yablonovka area represent a move into the rear of the Armed Forces of Ukraine garrison in Yunakovka, which is also being targeted from the direction of Basovka. After securing the latter, our forces are conducting assault operations in the northern part of Loknya.

In the Kupyansk direction, following the consolidation of bridgeheads on the right bank of the Oskol River after the liberation of Kamennka, combat operations continue to expand our zone of control. This aims to establish a land supply corridor for our troops on the western bank, significantly enhancing the potential for further offensive operations.

ЛБС 10.11.24=Line of Combat Contact November 10th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.25=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 2nd, 2025. Участок Продвижения=Area of Advancement.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of the settlement of Doroshovka (Doroshevka). It can be assumed that pressure will soon intensify toward Monachinovka, a critical logistics hub for the AFU, which supplies the Kupyansk sector from two directions.

ЛБС 17.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 17th, 2024. Участок Активности=Area of Activity.

In the Chasov Yar direction, despite fierce enemy resistance—including the use of tanks to repel our attacks—the Russian Armed Forces managed to enter the settlement of Stupochki, securing control over its northern part.

ЛБС 09.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 9th, 2025. Зона Активности=Area of Activity.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian troops are advancing toward Dyleevka, expanding control north of Krymskoe. West of Toretsk, our units are attacking the northern part of Shcherbinovka from positions near the Matrona of Moscow Mine, making logistics for the enemy’s fortified area increasingly difficult via the "short arm."



Reports indicate that our army’s forward detachments are already operating near the Kleban-Byk Reservoir. Advances are being made from both sides toward the line of ponds stretching from the reservoir to the settlement of Dachnoe, creating growing logistical challenges for AFU units operating in Toretsk. Stable control has been restored over most of the city, with fighting ongoing on the outskirts.



West of Petrovka (Novospasske), our forces are conducting attacks to outflank the fortified area and reduce the AFU’s ability to develop maneuvers in the settlements of Petrovka and Shcherbinovka.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

On the eastern Pokrovsk direction, the zone of control is expanding around Tarasovka and Zelenoe Pole. Intense fighting continues near Yelizavetovka and on the outskirts of Mirolyubovka.



South of Pokrovsk, our troops are advancing, improving their positions east of Shevchenko.



After completing the clearance of the Nadezhdinka area, our units expanded the zone of control near Kotlyarovka and are increasing pressure on the settlement.



Our fighters have also advanced toward Bogatyr, securing positions in several tree lines north of Rozdolne. Additionally, according to operational data, they have reached and taken control of the road between Konstantinopol and Bogatyr.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.