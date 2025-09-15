The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports: "Units of the 'East' Group, as a result of offensive actions, have liberated the settlement of Olgovskoe in the Zaporozhye Oblast."

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

The Russian Armed Forces have seriously engaged in "untangling the knots" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense on three watersheds controlling the northeast of the Zaporozhye region:



1. Watershed of the Voronaya River and the Yanchul River



2. Watershed of the Solenaya Ravine and the Yanchul River



3. Watershed of the Yanchul and Gaychul Rivers

In turn, these elevations are crisscrossed with gullies, stream beds, and ravines that provide both sides with covert movement across the terrain.



The watersheds lie like layers of a cake, one on top of the other, separated by rivers and gullies. And into this interlayer space, the Russian Armed Forces command sends "knives" of assault groups, separating layer from layer.



Having taken control of the settlement of Olgovskoe (Olhovskoe on the map, 47°44′20″N 36°31′43″E, about 100 inhabitants), they have driven yet another knife between the "cake" layers.



On the map, we see (from north to south) three such wedges:



- Novonikolaevka;

- Olgovskoe;

- Malinovka;

The order in which these "layers" will be separated and destroyed depends on the operational situation and the plan of our command.



We will see this in the near future, and to our commanders and fighters - military luck, resilience, health, and victory!