ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 1st, 2025.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'Center' Group of forces continued active offensive operations in the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic and Dnepropetrovsk region. The settlement of Muravka in the DPR has been liberated."



After the withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces units to more active combat sectors and the regrouping of their forces, the Russian Armed Forces began active combat operations on the Ukrainian defense node Novopavlovka, which secures the right flank of the defense of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and the supply route for the entire Pokrovsk section of the Dnepropetrovsk - Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) highway.



On 19.9.2025, the settlement of Muravka (48°10′33"N 36°53′44"E, about 200 residents), located on the left bank of the Solenaya River, a forward post covering approaches to Novopavlovka from the northeast, was liberated. It is quite likely that active operations will continue from the settlements of Filiya and Orekhovo towards Novopavlovka.

P.S. Pay attention to the [first] map "Donetsk direction (Pokrovsk - Velikaya Novoselka sector)" - our glorious fighters have completely cleared its southwestern section and we will prepare a new front line. Satisfying work...

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' Group of forces advanced deep into the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye region."

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the liberation of the Zaporozhye Oblast. The settlement of Novoivanovka has been liberated (47°48′07"N 36°29′17"E, about 150 residents). Novoivanovka is practically the last serious defensive area covering the exit to the major defense node of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Pavlovka-Uspenovka-Novonikolaevka. The wedges driven into the Ukrainian defense in this sector are expanding and forming a new front line.

Probable development of the situation: strikes by the Russian Armed Forces in the direction of Novoivanovka - Novogrigorovka (Novohryhorovka)- Pervomayskoye, Novoivanovka - Uspenovka, and Malinovka - Poltavka - Novonikolaevka (Novonykolaevka, the one that hasn't been liberated yet).

Update for September 20th: The Russian army has liberated Berezove in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Ministry of Defense reported.