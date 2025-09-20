The Russian Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports: "Units of the 'East Group of forces continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Berezovoe in Dnepropetrovsk Oblast."

The Russian Armed Forces continue to destroy the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Zaporozhye axis and its flanks. The liberation of the settlement of Berezovoe (47°52′25″N 36°29′47″E, approx. 600 residents) and Novonikolaevka (liberated on 13.9.25) are elements of the destruction of the AFU defensive area Berezovoe-Kalinovskoye-Novonikolaevka. This defensive area is an outpost covering the node of AFU defensive positions in the Alekseevka-Vishnevoe-Pervomayskoye-Verbovoe area. The destruction of these positions will allow the Russian Armed Forces to reach the Vishnevoe-Yegorovka (Ehorovka on the map) line and cut the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole (Hulyaipole on the map) road, securing conditions for an advance to the Yanchul River along its stretch from the settlement of Malinovka to the settlement of Vishnevoe (Pokrovskoe is just north of Danilovka and Vishnevoe, just above where the map cuts off).

[Follow the faded red arrows in the maps below to better understand the next section.]

The village of Berezovoe is the entrance to the Verbovaya ravine on the next line between the "layers of the pie" (watersheds), in order to separate them from one another.

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

According to the logic of events, the next "swing of the pendulum" will be towards the Novoivanovka-Novogrigorovka (Novohryhorovka) line - separating the "layers of the pie" along the Grushevataya Ravine (Pear Tree Beam on the 3rd and 4th map), enveloping the defensive node of Uspenovka-Novonikolaevka from the north.

Just as a climber drives pitons into cracks in a rock face, Russian units are driving wedges into the ravines (cracks), and then, advancing and widening these "cracks," they break apart the enemy's defense.