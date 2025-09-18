Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

WTFUD
15h

Serebryansky aka Kreminna Forest almost 3 years in the taking.

Here's a snippet of the language we've been force fed by Agents of the Coalition of the Unhinged -

" The forest's current state presents a tactical advantage for Ukraine. The accumulation of flammable debris and the presence of Russian ammunition depots create a combustible setting that Ukrainian forces have exploited through incendiary tactics. These fires serve multiple purposes, sowing disarray among Russian troops, threatening ammo supplies and disrupting enemy logistics.

The Ukrainians have managed to leverage the forest's devastation, stabilising their position and setting the stage for future offences "

A cauldron of witches and Ukrainian bitches banished from the Forest.

I expect like Chasov Yar and Bakhmut there was no special significance in the liberation of Kreminna Forest.

God bless the RAF!!

