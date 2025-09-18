From the report of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Army General V.V. Gerasimov:

"Successful progress is being made in the Krasnoe Liman direction, where the liberation of Kirovsk is nearing completion.”

“Our troops entered and are conducting combat operations in the settlement of Yampol yesterday. The enemy has been completely expelled from the Serebryansky forestry. Assault units of the Southern group of forces are advancing in the settlement of Seversk.

