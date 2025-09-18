From the report of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Army General V.V. Gerasimov:
"Successful progress is being made in the Krasnoe Liman direction, where the liberation of Kirovsk is nearing completion.”
“Our troops entered and are conducting combat operations in the settlement of Yampol yesterday. The enemy has been completely expelled from the Serebryansky forestry. Assault units of the Southern group of forces are advancing in the settlement of Seversk.
Serebryansky aka Kreminna Forest almost 3 years in the taking.
Here's a snippet of the language we've been force fed by Agents of the Coalition of the Unhinged -
" The forest's current state presents a tactical advantage for Ukraine. The accumulation of flammable debris and the presence of Russian ammunition depots create a combustible setting that Ukrainian forces have exploited through incendiary tactics. These fires serve multiple purposes, sowing disarray among Russian troops, threatening ammo supplies and disrupting enemy logistics.
The Ukrainians have managed to leverage the forest's devastation, stabilising their position and setting the stage for future offences "
A cauldron of witches and Ukrainian bitches banished from the Forest.
I expect like Chasov Yar and Bakhmut there was no special significance in the liberation of Kreminna Forest.
God bless the RAF!!