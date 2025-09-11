The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports: "Units of the 'East' Group, as a result of active offensives, liberated the settlement of Sosnovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region."

The offensive of the Russian Armed Forces units towards the defense node of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at Velikomikhailovka-Orestopil ("Orestopol" was called "Arestopol" in previous reports; "Orestopil" is the proper Russian name) continues. On September 7, our assault troops took control of the forefield of this node - the Ukrainian Armed Forces position at the Khoroshee farmstead, and today cleared the settlement of Sosnovka (47°55′56″N 36°30′06″E, about 50 residents). The settlement is small, but enemy positions there ensured the security of the Velikomikhailovka - Ternove - Novonikolaevka bypass ("Velikomikhailovka" is spelled "Velykomyhaylovka" on the map). The transport network and interaction of the Ukrainian defense nodes Velikomikhailovka - Orestopol and the southern Ternovoe - Berezovoe - Novonikolaevka have been cut off at the near line. Now, they can only connect via the bypass Velikomikhailovka - Alekseevka - Verbovoe - Novonikolaevka, which is located almost 8 kilometers to the west.

Green: the new logistics route that the AFU must use since losing Sosnovka.

As we assumed, the Ukrainian defense node Velikomykhailovka - Orestopol is the main task for our units in the near future. After its elimination, the right flank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (south of Dnepropetrovsk and the northeastern area of Zaporozhye regions) will be cut off from the central radial route H-15 in this area, which provides communication for the entire direction with deep Ukraine through the city of Zaporozhye.