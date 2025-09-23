Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation congratulated the servicemen of the 88th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade on the liberation of the settlement of Pereezdnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic."



Following the clearing and liberation of the "Serebryansky Forestry" woodland, the Russian Armed Forces have established a bridgehead along the channel of the Seversky Donets River. This bridgehead allows for a deep envelopment of the city of Seversk from the north. The enemy is engaged in combat near the settlement of Kirovsk.

To the south lies a major Ukrainian Armed Forces defensive cluster: Yampol - Zakotnoe - Dronovka. The destruction of this AFU defensive cluster will grant Russian Armed Forces units operational freedom of action on the northern face of the Seversk axis.



On the southern facet, the city of Seversk is covered by a group of positions: Pereezdnoye, Zvanovka, Kuzminovka, and Svyato-Pokrovskoe (also known as Kirovo). These positions are located along the channel of the Bakhmutka River, as well as the railway and highway leading to Seversk. The left flank of our units advancing in this sector is threatened by enemy forces located in a layered area to the west: the first echelon consists of the positions at Sakko and Vantsetty, and the Sorochiya ravine; the second echelon consists of the positions at Kalenyki, Rai-Aleksandrovka, and Fedorovka 2.

These defensive strong points are situated on the heights of the watershed between the Suhaya and Vasukovka rivers. This watershed is dissected by a series of ravines, which allow AFU units to maneuver across the entire defensive area. This is a complex sector, the pressure on which could be relieved by active operations on our right flank (Kirovsk-Yampol). Such actions would force the enemy to reinforce its northern facet with reserves drawn from the grouping assembled southwest of Seversk.



The liberation of the settlement of Pereezdnoe (48°46'57"N 38°04'42"E, approximately 850 residents) allows the Russian Armed Forces to pin down the enemy on our left flank of the Seversk axis. This enables the resolution of the situation with the AFU defensive cluster of Yampol - Zakotnoe - Dronovka on the right flank and an advance to the line of the Seversky Donets River, thereby enveloping Seversk from the northwest.



Then, the time will come to "shift the swing" to the southern facet...