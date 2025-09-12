The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports: "Units of the 'East' Group, as a result of offensive actions, have established control over the settlement of Novopetrovskoye (Ternovoe on previous maps*) in the Dnepropetrovsk region"

The Russian Armed Forces continue to destroy a major defense node of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk region, which consists of two areas:



1. Velykomykhailivka-Orestopil, which our assault troops are approaching from two directions: from the east near the settlement of Novoselovka and from the southeast from the settlement of Sosnovka, liberated yesterday.

2. Berezovoe - Kalynovskoe - Novonikolaevka, located south of the first (on the left flank of the advancing Russian Armed Forces units in the Dnepropetrovsk region).

In the settlements of Novopetrovskoye/Ternovoe (47°53′06″N 36°32′03″E, about 300 residents), the enemy had established forward positions covering the approach to Berezovoe. Having taken Sosnovka, our assault troops cut off the southern district and, gaining access to the Ternovaya (Thorny) and Ryadovaya ravines, created a threat of complete encirclement of the enemy in Novopetrovskoye, forcing them to retreat deeper into defensive positions.



Completing the task of destroying the Velikomikhailovka (Velykomyhaylovka)- Novonikolaevka node will allow the Russian Armed Forces to occupy advantageous positions north of the Gulyaipole (Hulyaipole, found in the southwest corner of the map) section of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense. Controlling the interfluve of the Voronaya and Yanchur rivers and having a "springboard" position in Malynovka, the Russian Armed Forces will create a threat of deep envelopment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces units located in the Novogrigorovka (Novohryhorovka)- Uspenovka - Poltavka area, which covers the city of Gulyaipole from the northeast.

*Novopetrovskoye, in recent years, was renamed Ternovoe by the Ukrainians.