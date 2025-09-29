ЛБС 20.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The Russian Armed Forces continue to destroy the defense node of the Ukrainian Armed Forces created in the area of the settlements Shandrigolovo-Novoselovka-Liman-Kirovsk, which covers the northern exit to the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration and threatens our units advancing in the Zelanaya Dolina-Rubtsy direction with a flanking strike. Today, two settlements of this defense node, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces had established strongholds, were liberated.



Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'West' Group have improved their tactical position and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Shandrigolovo (Shandryholovo) in the Donetsk People's Republic."

The village of Shandrigolovo (49°05′26″N 37°43′11″E, over 1000 inhabitants) is located on the left bank of the Nitrius River. After the village was liberated, Russian Armed Forces units gained the ability to expand the bridgehead on the right bank of the Nitrius River from the settlement of Srednee and reach the heights north of the settlement Novoselovka.

Our units control the exit to the Popov Yar ravine (Popov Yar Beam on the map). All this allows for the encirclement of the settlement Novoselovka. The right flank of our positions in the settlement Derilovo has been strengthened, enabling actions from this position against the Ukrainian Armed Forces defense area in Drobyshevo. Novoselovka and Drobyshevo are large settlements with a developed road system, covering the Izium-Liman railway branch.



Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "In the Krasny Liman direction, as a result of offensive actions, the 'West' Group liberated the settlement of Kirovsk (Zarechnoe) in the Donetsk People's Republic."

The settlement of Kirovsk (49°01′10″N 37°55′15″E, about 2500 inhabitants) is a large defensive position area that protected the eastern approach to the city of Liman (Krasny Liman). After its liberation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces group in the settlement Stavki found itself under threat of encirclement and will be forced to retreat to Drobyshevo and Liman.



The success of the Russian Armed Forces in this sector provides the Russian command with operational freedom to choose the following actions depending on the "behavior" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces:

1. Advancing westward along Rubtsy-Oskol and a deep encirclement of the southern base of the Borovaya salient of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with control over crossings of the Oskol River (big red arrow in the top center);



2. Advancing southward from Shandrigolovo to Donetskoe to the northern borders of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk positional area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (big red arrow bottom center);



3. Creating a deep encirclement of the city of Liman (Krasny Liman) from the west and east and cutting the logostical line between Liman and Seversk.

I pulled a map showing the relation of Liman to Seversk from the September 23rd report.

