Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'South' Group of forces decisively liberated the settlement of Seversk Malyy (small/little Seversk) in the Donetsk People's Republic." (Marked by a Russian flag on the map.)

The settlement of Seversk Malyy (48°55'30"N 38°4'9"E, is also known as Rudnik, and the western part of the settlement adjacent to the Bakhmutka River is referred to as Sobachevka or Sobachiy Khutor) is part of the city of Seversk, although it is located almost 5 kilometers to the north.

The Russian Armed Forces are expanding the Serebryanka bridgehead on the right bank of the Seversky Donets River. On the left bank of the Bakhmutka River lies the settlement of Dronovka, a large settlement with a railway station. By capturing this stronghold, our group will complete a deep encirclement of the city of Seversk from the north and gain the opportunity to advance to the settlement of Yampol from the south, driving a wedge between the Ukrainian defense nodes of Drobyshevo-Stavki-Liman and Seversk.

An operation is underway to destroy the northeastern defensive line of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk node with simultaneous southern encirclement of the Oskol node and the Borovaya salient.

Borovaya Salient and the Oskol node, larger view.

The theater of operations is complex, consisting of many natural obstacles, rivers, forests, and a highly developed transport network. Therefore, following the "thousand cuts" tactic, the Russian Armed Forces will dismantle these nodes and Ukrainian defense areas division by division, skillfully cutting through and encircling enemy groups trapped in the terrain and catching them on the move along the roads.