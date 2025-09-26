Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "During the week, units of the 'North' Group advanced deep into the enemy's defense in the Sumy region during offensive operations and liberated the settlement of Yunakovka in the Sumy region."

Буферная Зона=Buffer Zone. ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

The village of Yunakovka (51°07′13″ N, 35°02′22″ E, about 1700 inhabitants) is a major transport hub. There was a vehicle checkpoint for those traveling between Russia-Ukraine here. During the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the Kursk region, a basic rear support area for the invasion group was established. In response to the media attention on the situation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces command is forced to send their most combat-ready reserves to this area in an attempt to stop the Russian 'NORTH' group.

As usual, the Russian General Staff, having drawn fresh Ukrainian reserves to this direction, initiates a plan to transition to active defense, and the grinding down of manpower and equipment of the enemy trying to seize the initiative begins. However, the situation is developing exactly as planned by the Russian General Staff: the enemy is forced to keep a large number of units in this sector at the expense of other directions, breaking them against the wall of Russian defense, which at a favorable moment "fires" a counterattack reaching new lines. Meanwhile, (according to unverified information) a part of the Russian units has been transferred from this sector as a reserve to other directions, where they are currently waiting for their turn and the moment to strike the disintegrating Ukrainian defense.



The 'Winged Swings'* of the Russian General Staff continue to rock and crush the Ukrainian defense, which is forced to act according to the situation formed by our command, having completely lost the initiative.



*Winged Swings is a popular old song from the days of the USSR. Listen to it here.