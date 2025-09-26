Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cfall's avatar
cfall
7m

Yes just fly and fly, away. ))

Thanks for the song!

https://lyricstranslate.com/en/krylatye-kacheliкрылатые-качели-winged-swings.html#songtranslation

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
A Skeptic's avatar
A Skeptic
12m

Thanks for your great work Marat!

We've shared this link on 'The Stacks'

https://askeptic.substack.com/p/the-stacks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture