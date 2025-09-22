Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'East' Group have advanced deep into the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Kalinovskoe in the Dnepropetrovsk region."

As we predicted in the summary of 20.9.2025, the Russian Armed Forces will advance towards the enemy defense node Vishnevoe - Egorovka (Ehorovka)- Pervomayskoye with the aim of "cutting off" the Pokrovskoe - Vishnevoe - Uspenovka - Gulyaipole (Hulyayipole) route from different directions, "shaking" the enemy's defense (Pokrovskoe is just north of Danilovka and Vishnevoe above where the map cuts off).

Today, with the liberation of the settlement of Kalinovskoe (47°51′33″N 36°27′37″E, about 260 inhabitants), the elimination of the defense area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Berezovoe - Kalinovskoe - Novonikolaevka, which controlled the radial route to the settlement Vishnevoe, has been completed. Advancing along this route and the Verbovaya ravine, the forward groups of the Russian Armed Forces are moving towards the settlement Verbovoe - an outpost covering the nexus of roads before the settlement of Vishnevoe.

It is now quite likely that movement will occur from Novoivanovka to Novogrigorovka (Novohryhorovka).