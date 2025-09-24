ЛБС 09.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 9th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation:



"Operations to eliminate the enemy south of the Kleban-Byk reservoir were preceded by preliminary long and meticulous work. The liberation of the settlement of Vodyanoe 2 in April of this year was a success.



[Translator Note: Vodyanoe 2 was liberated as far back as February, but it remained in a precarious position, receiving many AFU counterattacks until the RF finally pushed them back. My good colleague explains:



This final capture of Vodyanoe 2 was the destruction of the enemy's defense node. This made it possible to advance both in the northern and northwestern directions (Pokrovsky sector), as well as to break through the defense towards Konstantinovka. At that time, our forces cut a very important communication line connecting these two directions, passing through Tarasovka. Vodyanoe 2 played a major role here as a bridgehead.

Map from the May 17th update. Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) is to the West and Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) are to the East. Notice Tarasovka and Aleksandropol is in the southwest corner of the next map.

From Vodyanoe, the movement went in two directions—right towards Malinovka (Pokrovsky sector) and towards Aleksandro-Kalinovo. That is, this is the dividing point. At the same time, the right flank of the Krasnoarmeysky (Pokrovsky) sector and the left flank of the Dzerzhinsky (Toretsky), which has now become Konstantinovsky.]



Continuing offensive actions during the spring-summer period, the units and military formations of the 'Southern' group of forces on August 1 liberated Aleksandro-Kalinovo, thereby blocking the road west of the reservoir.

Later, in order to encircle the enemy south of the Kleban-Byk reservoir, Russian troops on August 22 captured the settlement of Katerinovka, and on August 23 – Kleban-Byk, blocking the remnants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units numbering up to 800 people.



The 'Southern' group of forces in this area faced motivated and well-prepared neo-Nazis from the special purpose brigade 'Azov' and the assault brigade 'Lyut'.



Since August 23, the units and military formations of the 'South' Group of forces have begun destroying the encircled enemy.



Currently, the main part of the blocked Ukrainian Armed Forces group has been destroyed, with its remnants numbering about 80 people.



Offensive actions of the 'South' Group of forces continue."