The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports: "Units of the 'East' Group, as a result of offensive actions, have liberated the settlement of Khoroshee in the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast."

Stormtroopers of the Russian Armed Forces continue to advance towards the Arestopol-Novonikolaevka bypass and the formation of the southern encirclement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces defense node Velikomikhailovka-Arestopol-Sosnovka. (Velikomikhailovka is spelled "Velykomyhaylovka" and Novonikolaevka is spelled “Novonykolaevka” on the map).



The farmstead Khoroshee (abandoned/uninhabited) at 47°56′04″N 36°31′19″E, with about 20 residents, is a forward position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces before the important defense area of Sosnovka, which controls the transport network consisting of the radial road Sosnovka-Khoroshee-Voronoe, the Arestopol-Sosnovka-Novonikolaevka bypass, and two ravines, Ternovaya (Thorny) and Ryadovaya, stretched along the bypass to the south and providing positions for the Ukrainian Armed Forces south of Sosnovka up to the settlements Berezovoe and Ternovoe. The right flank of our advancing groups is covered by the position Novoselovka, liberated on September 4th, from the area of which a parallel advance along the radial road to Arestopol is possible.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary. Граница областей=Oblast Border*.

Apparently, the Velikomikhailovka-Arestopol-Sosnovka node threatens our right flank on the Novoselovka-Zaporozhskoe line, and the immediate task will be its elimination.

A quick note on Kupyansk:

According to available information, the territory of the northern districts of Kupyansk controlled by the Russian Armed Forces as of 07.09.2025 looks like this: