The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports: "As a result of decisive actions by units of the 'South' Group, the settlements of Fedorovka and Markovo in the Donetsk People's Republic have been liberated."
The village of Markovo (48°39′10″N 37°47′23″E, approximately 450 residents) was a strongpoint in the Ukrainian Armed Forces Novomarkovo–Markovo–Maiskoe defense area, protecting the Markovo–Maiskoe–Konstantinovka supply rocade (rocade: a road that is parallel to the front). By capturing Markovo, our stormtroopers split the Novomarkovo–Markovo–Maiskoe defense area into two parts, disrupting coordination between its northern and southern sections. With the capture of Fedorovka, a deep northern envelopment of the AFU positions in Maiskoe has been established.
The settlement of Fedorovka (48°39′30″N 37°44′00″E, approximately 40 residents) was a supporting position of the AFU within the system of defensive lines Novomarkovo–Belokuzminovka–Verolyubovka, which protect the main transport routes of the AFU north of the city of Konstantinovka. These include the radial road (a road that is perpendicular to the front) Belokuzminovka–Markovo, as well as the supply routes (rocades) Markovo–Maiskoe–Konstantinovka and Belokuzminovka–Verolyubovka–Konstantinovka. This transport system also includes the Strashny Yar and Chasov Yar ravines, which allow Ukrainian Armed Forces' units to maneuver covertly along the line of combat contact.
To summarize, by capturing the settlements of Fedorovka and Markovo, our units have split the Novomarkovo–Markovo–Maiskoe defense area into two parts, cut the supply route connecting the northern approaches of Konstantinovka with Slavyansk, and now control the entrance to the Strashny Yar ravine.
On the map presented to you, the wedges driven by the Russian Armed Forces into the AFU defense system in the area north of Konstantinovka are clearly visible. The next phase will involve "wedge-widening" – expanding the zone while destroying the enemy's defense system in the various sectors.
The Markovo–Fedorovka–Belokuzminovka direction presents an opportunity to split the Slavyansk-Konstantinovka agglomeration's forward area into two parts, with a deep envelopment of Konstantinovka from the north.
Immediately beyond the settlement of Krutovka (spelled “Kurtovka” on the map, whoops!), less than 1.5 km to the west, lies the settlement of Druzhkovka – a key element of the AFU's Slavyansk-Konstantinovka strategic defense node.
