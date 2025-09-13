The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports: "As a result of offensive actions by the units of the 'East' Group, the settlement of Novonikolaevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region has been liberated."

The Russian Armed Forces continue to destroy the southern defense area in the Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine (Berezovoe - Kalinovskoe - Novonikolaevka). Today, the enemy positions in the settlement of Novonikolaevka (47°50′44"N 36°29′54"E, about 150 residents) were taken under control. A radial route (yellow line) begins in Novonikolaevka, which passes through Kalinovskoe - Verbovoe - Vishnevoe - Egorovka (Ehorovka) and leads to two rocades running in the operational depth of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense:

a: the red line) the nearer, circular rocade Pokrovskoe (not on the map, but it is just up the road northwest of Vishnevoe)- Vishnevoe - Pervomayskoe - Uspenovka - Poltavka, running along the Yanchur riverbed;

b: the blue line) the ring road located westward Pokrovskoe - Danilovka - Dobropolye - Gulyaipole (Hulyayipole), running along the Gaychur riverbed.

Having broken through the enemy's defense on the first line of cover for the nearer ring road (Berezovoe-Kalinovskoe area) and engaging the enemy in the northern defense area Velikomikhailovka (Velykomyhaylovka)- Orestopol, units of the "East" group will reach an operational space to make decisions about further actions. The most likely scenario is advancing along the radial route toward Vishnevoe (again, the yellow line), flanking enemy positions located to the north along the Voronaya river and positions located to the south on the watershed between the Grushevataya ravine (Grushevata Ravine on map 1, Pear Tree Beam on map 2) and the Yanchur river (follow the faded red arrows).

Considering that possibly some Russian Armed Forces units transferred from the Sumy direction are in reserve somewhere in these areas, a splitting strike from south to north (Malynovka to Uspenovka) is probable.

A very beautiful combination allowing our command to further develop gains depending on the enemy's reaction. In any development, the enemy is led, and the initiative belongs to our commanders.